Functional Fabric Fair Spring 2026: What Attendees Will Experience in Portland

NORWALK, CT — April 2, 2026 — Functional Fabric Fair powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS® returns to the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon, April 7–9, 2026, bringing together the global performance and outdoor apparel industry for three days of next-generation material sourcing, sustainability education, and future-focused textile innovation.

More than 300 sustainable-certified suppliers, including 25 first-time exhibitors, will showcase the latest functional and performance focused fabrics, trims, finishes, and textile technologies designed for the Spring/Summer 2027/2028 apparel seasons.

The event begins with the Day 0 Sustainability Workshop on April 7, followed by two full days of exhibit hall sourcing and Expert Talks programming on April 8–9. Designers, product developers, brand leaders, and material decision-makers will gather to source new materials, gain actionable insights, and explore the innovations shaping the next generation of performance apparel.

“Functional Fabric Fair continues to unite the innovators, suppliers, and brands shaping the future of responsible performance textiles,” said Steve McCullough, Event Vice President. “The Spring event delivers meaningful education, hands-on sourcing, and valuable industry connections—bringing together leading brands, forward-thinking experts, and changemakers for three days of inspiration, innovation, and opportunity.”

As brands face increasing pressure around sustainability, performance, and transparency, the Spring 2026 edition provides a critical platform for sourcing solutions and navigating the future of material innovation.

What to Experience on the Show Floor

The Spring 2026 exhibit hall is designed to help brands efficiently discover new materials and connect with the companies driving textile innovation.

Sourcing & Innovation Key Areas:

AATCC Textile Test Zone

Hands-on demonstrations of five key testing standards, including color evaluation and water resistance, with direct access to industry experts from American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC).

Bodywear Collective

Presented by London Contour Experts

A focused showcase of innovations in swimwear, shapewear, dancewear, and sports bras, uniting performance and style in bodywear.

Cotton Forum

Presented by Cotton Incorporated

The latest in the cotton sector from enhanced performance to sustainability advancements.

Future Fabrics Expo Innovation Hub

Presented by Future Fabrics Expo

A curated selection of lower-impact materials and sustainability leaders, emphasizing regenerative design and circular material flows.

Innovation Zone

Highlights never-before-seen breakthrough textile technologies and emerging advancements, with access to insights from industry leaders.

Outdoor Recreation Archive

Presented by Utah State University and Beams

Explore the historical roots of pivotal innovations in the outdoor apparel industry.

Trend Forum

A display of future fabric and color directions across 12 key categories, with sustainability at the forefront. Curated by industry experts, including academics, apparel brands, and fabric technologists, it provides a comprehensive look at innovative materials.

Wool Forum

Explore high-performance wool fabrics and natural fiber innovation shaping the future of textiles.

Networking & Community Spaces:

Dedicated spaces throughout the show floor are designed to encourage connection, collaboration, and community.

Italian Bar

A lively spot to recharge with espresso and authentic Italian bites.

Media Lounge

A dedicated space for media to work, connect, and recharge while engaging with industry insights.

Sustainability Lounge

A central hub for collaboration, conversation, and future-focused discussions.

Thermore Coffee Igloo

Complimentary coffee both days of the show from 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM, located near the lobby/registration area. Sponsored by Thermore.

VIP Lounge

An exclusive space for VIP attendees to relax, network, and recharge.

Learn more about show floor activations and features

Events

In addition to show floor activations, attendees can engage in a series of industry events designed to foster connection and celebrate innovators.

The Forum Awards

Wednesday, April 8 | 4:30 – 4:50 PM

Celebrating the most innovative fabrics across all forums at the Expert Talks stage.

Networking Happy Hour | Sponsored by Sorona®

Wednesday, April 8 | 5:00 – 6:00 PM

An opportunity to connect and clink glasses with industry peers, taking place near the Expert Talks stage.

Official After-Hours Party | Sponsored by DURAFLEX; Co-Sponsored by Brookwood

Wednesday, April 8 | 6:30 – 10:00 PM

Metropolitan Tavern at Hotel Eastlund, Portland

An evening of networking in a relaxed, social setting.

Education

Day 0 Sustainability Workshop

April 7, 2026 | 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Hyatt Regency Downtown Portland – Deschutes Ballroom

Sponsored by Hyosung TNC.

A full-day program covering regulatory updates, sustainable material strategies, and case studies. Includes networking happy hour (4:00–5:00 PM). Separate registration required.

Expert Talks

April 8–9, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sponsored by Sorona®

More than 10 sessions will explore textile innovation, circularity, performance science, and forecasting—Hosted by Stewart Sheppard (S2 Consulting).

View schedule details here

Hotel & Travel

Attendees can book accommodations through the official hotel block, offering discounted rates within walking distance of the Oregon Convention Center.

Registration

Functional Fabric Fair is a trade-only event and free for verified industry professionals, including designers, product developers, purchasing agents, media, and students.

The Day 0 Sustainability Workshop requires separate registration.

Posted: April 7, 2026

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