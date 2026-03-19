Stäubli’s Solutions From Preparation To 3D Weaving At Techtextil (Germany) 2026

PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland — MARCH 19, 2026 — Stäubli, a global supplier of high‑performance weaving technologies, is pleased to announce its participation at Techtextil 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany, from 21 to 24 April, the leading international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens. As technical textiles continue their rapid expansion across demanding markets such as defense, mobility, aerospace, construction, energy… Stäubli will showcase innovative solutions designed to empower mills to produce the next generation of advanced fabrics.

Stäubli will exhibit its trend-setting technologies at the Swiss Pavilion Booth B01.6 in Hall 12.0.

Technical Textiles: A market accelerating toward high-performance innovation

The global rise in demand for reinforcement fabrics, multilayer structures, 3D composites, and high‑value industrial textiles is reshaping manufacturing expectations. Reliable equipment, flexible weaving architectures, and precise material handling have become essential for weaving mills pursuing new applications and higher performance products. This expansion underscores the critical role of advanced weaving solutions in meeting evolving industry needs. Stäubli’s decades‑long know‑how in technical weaving positions the company as a key contributor to this transition.

Stäubli weaving systems are widely used to produce demanding technical fabrics — from lightweight reinforcement materials, OPW airbags, to filtration fabrics, medical textiles, and specialized industrial materials.

By combining cutting‑edge mechanical engineering, advanced electronic control, and long‑term customer support, Stäubli ensures stable performance and high fabric quality across all applications.

Stäubli Solutions to discover at Techtextil 2026

At this year’s edition, Stäubli will display its MAGMA Tying Machine, a robust and high‑efficiency solution specifically engineered to handle the increasingly diverse and demanding yarns used in today’s technical textile applications, including polypropylene tapes and other challenging filament structures.

MAGMA delivers consistent tying quality while reducing the downtime traditionally associated with warp changes.

Stäubli will also present its TF series weaving machines, engineered for the production of advanced 3D, multilayer, and high‑performance fabrics using demanding materials such as carbon, glass, and aramid fibers.

The TF20 offers high-speed capability and a double rapier option, increasing output for industries requiring lightweight composite reinforcements.

The TF30 ensures gentle yarn handling while supporting highly sophisticated weave structures, making it ideal for aerospace‑grade and industrial textiles.

Part of our other solutions for technical textile, the UNIVAL 100 electronic Jacquard machine provides unparalleled flexibility for weaving complex and sophisticated technical fabrics.

Featuring individually controlled harness cords and exceptional motion precision, the UNIVAL 100 is particularly suited for 3D weaving and the processing of demanding materials such as glass and carbon fibers.

The Jacquard machine LX 2494 is ideal for weaving technical fabrics on all types of weaving machines. Very robust and wear-resistant, it opens new avenues in heavy fabrics and is designed for many years of daily use with a minimum of maintenance. The Stäubli M6T 3-position module principle makes the machine particularly compact, and plays an important role in exploiting its performance potential.

Stäubli’s heavy dobbies deliver the power and precision required for weaving complex, high‑tension structures in technical and industrial fabrics.

Designed for demanding applications, they ensure exceptional shedding accuracy, stable high‑speed performance, and long‑term mechanical reliability.

Discover Stäubli’s weaving technologies at Swiss Pavilion Booth B01.6 in Hall 12.0 during Techtexil 2026

Posted: March 18, 2026

Source: Stäubli Textile