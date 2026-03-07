ANDRITZ At Techtextil 2026: Sustainability And Advanced Technologies

GRAZ, Austria — March 5, 2026 — International technology Group ANDRITZ will be presenting its innovative nonwovens production and textile solutions at Techtextil in Frankfurt, Germany, from April 21 to 24, 2026 (Hall 12, B95). ANDRITZ will focus on technologies for durable and technical nonwovens, sustainable fiber processes, textile recycling, and life-cycle services.

SPOT ON SUSTAINABILITY AND CIRCULARITY

ANDRITZ continues to advance industrially viable solutions for sustainable nonwoven and textile production.

Key topics at Techtextil include textile sorting and recycling, natural fiber processing for durable nonwovens, and complete man-made cellulosic fiber (MMCF) production plants. All innovations aim to support circularity and long-term value creation.

Complete MMCF production solutions for lyocell

ANDRITZ introduces its competences in production plants for MMCF, namely lyocell – a rapidly growing market driven by demand for sustainable materials. The solutions cover the full scope, from engineering to specialized equipment like flash dryers and pulp preparation systems. With decades of expertise in pulp and paper, ANDRITZ also provides audits and upgrades for existing plants. The lyocell process stands out for its environmental benefits and high-quality output, making it a key technology for the future of textiles and nonwovens.

Natural fibers for durable nonwoven

ANDRITZ highlights the growing potential of bast fibers such as hemp, flax, jute, and kenaf. These fibers offer a strong potential across industries including automotive, insulation, geotextiles, construction, and technical textiles. With their low environmental footprint, local sourcing potential, and zero-waste characteristics, bast fibers support the shift toward circular, climate-friendly production models. ANDRITZ offers complete solutions, including dry cleaning, decortication and refining systems enabling energy-efficient processing and high-quality fiber production. This process can be perfectly combined with neXline airlay technology resulting in sustainable durable nonwovens.

Textile sorting and recycling: one century of heritage

With over a century of expertise, ANDRITZ Laroche provides solutions covering the entire textile recycling chain – from automated textile sorting and advanced fiber preparation to mechanical and chemical recycling, as well as integrated process combinations.

At Techtextil, ANDRITZ places a strong focus on predictive and automated textile sorting – key elements in closing the gap toward true circularity in the textile industry. The AI-based ANDRITZ teXscan unit evaluates fabric quality prior to recycling, enabling efficient material routing for chemical recycling, nonwoven or spinning. Complementing this, the automated sorting system classifies garments by composition and color, removes hard components such as buttons and zippers, and prepares materials for further fiber processing.

Together, these technologies create an efficient pathway for transforming post-consumer and post-industrial textile waste into fibers suitable for spinning, nonwovens, and composite applications.

PRODUCT INNOVATION: HIGH-SPEED PRODUCTION WITH THE ANDRITZ X-PRO™ CROSSLAPPER

ANDRITZ introduces the new X-Pro™ crosslapper, a groundbreaking innovation in the crosslapping process for needlepunch and spunlace lines. This new machine sets unrivalled standards in speed, productivity, and quality, overcoming traditional limitations. Its unique “X-path” design ensures precise fiber control, eliminating distortion and enabling flawless overlap regardless of web characteristics. The system maximizes throughput and fabric homogeneity while maintaining superior quality. Additionally, it is fully compatible with ANDRITZ’s ProWin™ profile correction system, enhancing performance and efficiency to unprecedented levels.

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES FOR TECHNICAL FIBERS

ANDRITZ will also present its technologies for processing technical fibers such as carbon, aramid, glass, and ceramic fibers. Its complete needlepunch and wetlaid lines enable precise fiber control and consistent quality for demanding end uses, including filtration, composites, construction, and industrial materials.

LIFE-CYCLE MANAGEMENT: ANDRITZ SYNERGY SERVICE CONTRACTS

ANDRITZ SYNERGY™service agreements provide efficient and cost-effective solutions to ensure uninterrupted productivity by complementing customers’ in-house capabilities with customized service packages. These agreements are designed to match the life-cycle of the equipment, including regular expert visits, preventive maintenance, retrofits, and upgrades to keep your operations running smoothly and reliably. Discover more at Techtextil.

The entire ANDRITZ Nonwoven & Textile team is looking forward to welcoming customers and partners at booth B95 in hall 12.

Posted: March 7, 2026

Source: International technology Group ANDRITZ