Porcher Industries Revolutionizes In-Situ Consolidation With New Shape-Memory Thermoplastic Hybrid Textiles

BADINERES, France — February 13, 2026 — Porcher Industries, a global pioneer in high-performance thermoplastic composites and a leader in technical textiles, unveils its latest innovation: a new range of multilayer hybrid textiles designed for sectors such as sports, leisure, automotive and medical applications.

Specifically developed for in-situ consolidation processes, this breakthrough overcomes several technological barriers by bypassing the limitations of conventional thermoplastic prepreg fabrics.

This hybrid textile structure offers, among other advantages, exceptional deformability and drapeability combined with shape-memory properties. Showcased at JEC World 2026, this solution highlights Porcher industries’ textile expertise and its strong commitment to the thermoplastic composites ecosystem.

Traditional thermoplastic prepregs often reach their limits when it comes to consolidating complex shapes in situ. Porcher industries addresses this challenge with a unique hybrid textile structure made from commingled yarns based on glass, carbon, or aramid fibers. The result is a material with a high areal weight (up to 3 kg/m²), significantly reducing the number of plies required and thus offering considerable draping time savings. Its outstanding deformability and shape-memory effect enable the forming of complex 3D geometries without the use of additives such as spray glue, while the integrated low-temperature preforming function ensures precise positioning in the consolidation tool when necessary.

Compatible with a wide range of in-situ consolidation processes—from vacuum molding to advanced heating/cooling systems—this hybrid textile enables manufacturers to produce high-quality composite parts in under 10 minutes (with suitable heating/cooling equipment). It democratizes access to thermoplastic composites and opens new perspectives across numerous markets.

Building directly on this innovation, Porcher industries also offers dry multilayer textiles dedicated to RTM or infusion processes. These fabrics share the same characteristics as the hybrid version: high areal weight, shape-memory effect, preforming capability, and more.

Beyond its technical performance, this solution is part of a responsible manufacturing approach. The recyclability of thermoplastic composites, combined with lower-energy and low-waste production processes, positions this innovation as a major advance toward sustainable manufacturing.

Porcher industries thus reaffirms its driving role in the evolution of composite technologies, providing OEMs and manufacturers with a flexible, efficient and sustainable pathway to next-generation materials.

Posted: February 14, 2026

Source: Porcher Industries