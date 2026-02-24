Milliken : Independent Laboratory Testing Confirms No Detectable PFAS In Milliken Firefighter Turnout Gear Fabrics

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — February 18, 2026 — Independent laboratory testing has confirmed that Milliken fabrics used in the manufacturing of firefighter turnout gear contain no detectable PFAS, based on third-party analysis conducted by Forever Analytical, an independent laboratory specializing in screening products and environmental samples for the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The testing also found no detectable bromine, an indicator of brominated flame retardants, in any of the samples evaluated. Milliken will make the reports available to any fire department that requests a review of the findings from this testing through their website:

https://www.milliken.com/en-us/textiles/contact-us?message=request%20the%20Forever%20Analytical%20report

Interested departments must include ‘Forever Analytical’ in their request for the reports.

As more fire departments evaluate non-PFAS materials for turnout gear, access to independent, third-party data beyond standard NFPA certification has become a growing priority. In response, Milliken proactively engaged Forever Analytical to test samples of its turnout gear fabrics. Samples of the following Milliken fabrics were tested in December 2025, representing all three layers of firefighter turnout gear:

Milliken Assure™ (moisture barrier)

(moisture barrier) Milliken Horizon™ (outer shell)

(outer shell) Milliken Equinox™ (thermal liner)

Forever Analytical screened the textile samples for total fluorine as an indicator of PFAS and for bromine as an indicator of brominated flame retardants. Across all samples tested, fluorine levels were below the laboratory’s method detection limit. Bromine was not detected above the laboratory’s reporting threshold of 100 parts per million in any sample tested.

“We’re talking to department leaders every week, and in recent months we’ve seen an increase in questions about transitioning to non-PFAS materials,” said Marcio Manique, SVP and Managing Director for Milliken’s apparel business. “While we have full confidence in our internal testing and NFPA certifications, we also know that independent data would give the industry added confidence as departments evaluate newer, non-PFAS materials.”

Milliken has supplied materials for several high-profile transitions to non-PFAS turnout gear, including the San Francisco Fire Department and East Providence Fire Department. The company currently works with every major turnout gear manufacturer and supports departments across the United States—from small communities to large metros. Milliken invested in independent testing to provide credible third-party data to help safety committees and procurement officers with material evaluation and decision making.

“This testing was entirely voluntary,” Manique added. “It reflects Milliken’s commitment to go beyond minimum requirements and provides firefighters and department leaders with more clear, credible information about the materials used in their gear.”

PFAS have drawn increased attention within the fire service due to reports of their persistence in the environment and potential health impacts. As of January 2026, 18 states have introduced or adopted legislation addressing the acknowledgement, purchase, and use of PFAS in firefighter gear. Milliken removed the use of PFAS in fabrics developed for the fire service industry in 2021, and today the company’s non-PFAS fabrics are available through every major turnout gear manufacturer.

For more information about Milliken Fire Service fabrics, visit https://www.milliken.com/en-us/textiles/products/fire-service-fabrics

Posted: February 24, 2026

Source: Milliken & Company