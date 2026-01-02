The World’s First Belt-Type Sensing Wearable Device

NAGOYA, Japan — January 1, 2026 — D.O.N Co. Ltd. (Headquarters: Nagoya, Japan) the company behind the inner-down specialist brand TAION is proud to announce VITAL BELT the world’s first abdominal belt-type sensing wearable device. VITAL BELT represents a new form of “healthcare you wear as a belt” combining concepts cultivated through years of apparel development with cutting-edge millimeter-wave sensing technology. It introduces an entirely new approach to daily health monitoring that is both non-invasive and effortless.

Background of Development | Addressing the Challenges of a Super-Aging Society

For the past decade TAION has grown as a brand centered on inner down delivering new value to clothing through innovations such as down wear equipped with heating modules. As we explored our next generation of gadgets we became increasingly aware of pressing social challenges including the growing medical burden the advancement of a super-aging society and the rising awareness of self-care. Against this backdrop we strongly recognized the need for a wearable device that enables people to monitor their physical condition on a daily basis with a focus on preventive care (pre-disease management) and everyday safety management. Focusing on the waist area as a location where subtle changes in physical condition can be easily detected this led us to the development of a belt-type wearable device.

Sensing at the Abdomen | A Belt-Type Device

VITAL BELT is the world’s first device to perform millimeter-wave sensing at the belt position. Until now there has been no concept of using millimeter waves for close-range irradiation to sense human body movement. Unlike conventional smartwatches or ring-type devices VITAL BELT does not require direct contact with the skin. It enables the measurement of respiration pulse and body movement even when worn over clothing. This new approach enables the visualization of physiological data that has traditionally been difficult to capture. Multiple patents (IP) have been obtained for vital sensor attachment methods at the belt position.

New Possibilities in Health Analysis | Creating a Powerful Sensing Market

By cross-analyzing data from wrist- or finger-based wearables with breathing and motion data captured by VITAL BELT there is potential to achieve significantly more precise health management. The device aims to detect subtle changes such as breathing patterns early signs of stress and postural imbalance. Looking ahead the abdominal sensing position opens possibilities for future applications including： Observation related to fetal activity and gut conditions Cellular activation through frequency-based approaches that raise deep body temperature Conditioning applications based on the brain–gut connection. These developments could extend VITAL BELT into both medical and wellness fields.

User Interface

VITAL BELT features an intuitive user interface and a naturally fitting attachment system utilizing neodymium magnets. The structure separates the buckle unit (sensing device) from the belt section (base plate). The buckle can be removed independently for charging while the belt itself can continue to be worn as a regular belt. In addition the belt section can be customized by changing its design material and color allowing users to enjoy it.

Application

Upon accessing the app users complete authentication and calibration to enable data collection optimized for each individual. In addition to health management using breathing pulse and sleep data accumulated data can be used to provide recommendations and behavioral insights.

Examples of breathing-based applications include:

Health & wellness: yoga breathing beauty breathing meditation breathing

Business & productivity: focus-enhancing breathing stress-reduction breathing emotion analysis

The system can also detect environmental conditions and body movement enabling real-time safety support for example detecting stair use by elderly users and issuing alerts when necessary.

Track Record

In Japan we unveiled principle prototype samples and related solutions receiving inquiries from a wide range of companies. While challenges remain—such as communication methods and noise processing—development is currently underway to address these issues. Moving forward we plan to enhance accuracy and usability through POC* and user testing followed by test sales for OEM partners. For corporate clients we are also developing applications that enable employee health monitoring through centralized management systems.

Toward the Future

VITAL BELT has the potential to become a next-generation wearable device that defines an entirely new category. By fusing apparel and technology we aim to realize a future in which clothing itself watches over the body. like an accessory. VITAL BELT seamlessly merges wearable technology and fashion.

Note: As of December 2025, based on our internal research, this is the world’s first product of its kind. We have confirmed that there are no prior patent filings or product launches in the category of “belt-type sensing devices,” and we hold multiple global patents in this field.

Posted: January 2, 2026

Source: D.O.N Company Ltd.