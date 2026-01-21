Fire-Dex Elevates Maged Baskhron To VP Of Operations

MEDINA, Ohio — January 21, 2026 — Fire-Dex, North America’s fastest-growing manufacturer of head-to-toe PPE for first responders, today announced the appointment of Maged Baskhron as Vice President of Operations.

In this role, Baskhron will align operational and strategic goals, bolster cross-functional processes, and empower teams across the organization.

By prioritizing associate well-being, product quality, and day-to-day execution, his work will reinforce Fire-Dex’s commitment to protecting both the people who make the gear and the crews who wear it.

“Fire-Dex is mission-driven in a way you can feel on the factory floor and in the field,” Baskhron said. “I’m eager to help our teams do their best work—build it right, deliver it right, and keep safety as the starting point.”

More Volume, Same Values

Baskhron will help Fire-Dex sharpen execution for the long term while staying true to its people-first culture and mission to Serve Those Who Serve. He brings global manufacturing experience and deep operational familiarity, having previously held roles as Project Manager and Industrial Engineer & Training Manager—partnering closely across the business under longtime VP of Operations John Karban.

Baskhron’s appointment also builds on Fire-Dex’s ongoing executive transition. The company recently announced that Lauren Burke DeVere will assume the role of CEO in early 2026, partnering with current CEO Steve Allison as he prepares to retire in early 2027. Karban will assume the role of President.

This continuity highlights Fire-Dex’s commitment to promoting from within and ensuring the leadership structure is built for what’s next. That’s why Baskhron is intentional about trust, accountability and enabling teams to act.

“To me, leadership is simple: show up for your people and be clear about what matters. When teams know the goal, have the support they need, and are relied on to make decisions, great work follows. That’s how we keep delivering for the departments and firefighters who need us to get it right.”

Outside of work, Baskhron enjoys spending time with his family and friends, as well as staying active through hobbies like soccer, ping pong and pickleball. He also enjoys traveling and being in nature, interests that reflect the importance he places on balance, relationships and overall well-being.

Posted: January 21, 2026

Source: Fire-Dex