eVent Fabrics Announces Partnership With WHITESPACE, Premium Snowboard And Apparel Brand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — January 21, 2026 — eVent® Fabrics, a supplier of breathable waterproof, weatherproof, and windproof laminate technologies, is proud to announce WHITESPACE, makers of industry-leading snowboard apparel and accessories, is now using the high-performance, PFAS-free alpineST laminate in their top-of-the-range Performance 3L Pant.

Co-Founded by Shaun White and brother Jesse White, WHITESPACE balances precision, comfort, and aesthetics, and eVent’s alpineST is a natural choice for any product where performance is paramount.

“Our alpineST laminate is designed to provide performance and comfort in some of the most extreme on-mountain conditions,” said Chad Kelly, Vice President of eVent Fabrics. “Our partnership with WHITESPACE will give snowboarders an incredible option for durable weather protection and, like the rest of eVent’s offering, alpineST is PFAS-free, making it the perfect option for brands catering to uncompromising mountain athletes.”

As the best performing laminate in the eVent lineup, alpineST delivers the ultimate in long-lasting, waterproof breathability to shield users from extreme conditions. Its durable construction maintains high levels of waterproofness and breathability through dozens of washes, and is ideal for demanding activities, providing the ultimate shield from the elements.

“When we looked to source materials for our Performance 3L Pant, eVent became the only choice that made sense for us,” said Jesse White, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer for WHITESPACE. “Not only does alpineST provide the performance we demand, but like WHITESPACE, eVent is a forward-looking company, making products that help reduce environmental impact by forgoing PFAS chemicals and incorporating recycled materials.”

Engineered for the harshest conditions, the Performance 3L Pant blends the alpineST laminate with fully taped seams for uncompromising waterproofing and breathability. Articulated construction and 4-way stretch gaiters move naturally with every turn, while the expandable cargo system and thermal media pockets keep essentials close. Finished with a PFC-free DWR and recycled materials, these pants deliver technical protection with a refined, responsible design.

Posted: January 24, 2026

Source: eVent® Fabrics