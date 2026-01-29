Bally Ribbon Mills to Highlight 3-D Weaving Capabilities at JEC World 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. — January 29 2026 — Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), an industry leader in the design, development, and manufacture of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics, announces it will highlight its 3-D weaving capabilities at JEC World 2026, which will be held on March 10-12, 2026, in Paris-Nord Villepinte, France, Booth #6K104. BRM will highlight its film infusion capabilities for 3-D woven joints; woven thermal protection systems (TPS); and advanced woven composite 3-D structures, including 3-D near-net shapes.

In BRM’s film infusion process, a frozen sheet or film of resin is infused onto the custom 3-D woven joint. Film-infused 3-D woven joints ship as pre-made assemblies, ensuring consistent quality control from the industry-leading experts in fabrication and saving customers the cost of infusing the resin themselves. BRM has perfected the science and art of 3-D continuous weaving to fabricate such structures as “Pi – π,” double “T,” “H,” and other complex shapes. Offering the optimal blend of strength, durability, and structural integrity, these complex woven structures are used primarily in aerospace applications, often in airframe structural components and subassemblies including stiffeners and joints.

Visitors to the booth will see lightweight 3-D woven fabrics and learn about BRM’s multifunctional thermal protection systems (TPS) designed for atmospheric re-entry applications. BRM has implemented innovative weaving technologies to develop advanced woven TPS materials, including the 3D orthogonally woven 3DMAT Quartz Material developed in partnership with NASA for the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle (MPCV).

This material is used in critical heat shield components and compression pads that help protect the spacecraft from extreme re-entry temperatures. The 3DMAT Quartz Material was named the 2023 NASA Government Invention of the Year.

Also on display will be lightweight, cost-effective, advanced woven 2-D and 3-D composite structures. Using a multi-dimensional continuous weaving method, BRM produces textiles that can be fabricated into near net-shape structures.

These advanced weaving capabilities provide customers with new solutions that reduce weight and cost by automatically weaving complex shapes and eliminating many costly, time-consuming, and labor-intensive manufacturing processes.

