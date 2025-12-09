Kevlar® EXO™ Expands Protection Capabilities With Launch Of Hard Armor Applications

WILMINGTON, Del. — December 5, 2025 — Kevlar EXO™, the next-gen aramid fiber, is expanding its capabilities in life protection with the launch of its use in hard armor applications, including helmets and ballistic plate inserts. Building on its success as the core component of soft armor, Kevlar® EXO™ will now serve a structural role in hard armor, enhancing performance through superior impact resistance and energy absorption.

Unlike in soft armor, where Kevlar® EXO™ acts as the primary protective layer, Kevlar® EXO™ functions as a crucial reinforcement within composite structures in its first application in hard armor. This is a new function for the material, improving structural integrity, limiting crack propagation and dispersing energy.

“The success of Kevlar® EXO™ in soft armor applications paved the way for its evolution into structural uses like hard armor,” said Kevlar® EXO™ Marketing Manager of Defense, Gerrad Allison. “As we expand into composite systems, from ballistic plates to aerospace and industrial applications, our focus remains on advancing lightweight strength and impact resistance to protect people and enhance product performance across industries.”

Kevlar® EXO™ is already being integrated into plates for TYR Tactical®, the leading global manufacturer of tactical gear and equipment for military and law enforcement.

Beyond armor, Kevlar® EXO™’s structural versatility is driving innovation across industries. From high-strength, flexible fuel bladders to structures for space exploration, its structural reinforcement capabilities and enhanced strength-to-weight ratio opens its potential in a range of high-performance composites.

To learn more about Kevlar® EXO™, visit: https://www.dupont.com/kevlar-exo.html

To explore Kevlar® EXO™’s ballistic protection capabilities, visit: https://www.dupont.com/life-protection/kevlar-exo.html

Posted: December 9, 2025

Source: DuPont