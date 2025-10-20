Julian Sponseller Joins Direct Sales Team At Herculite Products, Inc.

EMIGSVILLE, PA — October 20, 2025 — Herculite Products is pleased to announce that Julian Sponseller has been hired as the Western Regional Manager for the Direct Sales Team. Herculite is excited to expand its sales team to support and continue the strong growth in that market.

Julian will oversee our Midwest region of the Direct Sales team, engaging with clients in the automotive, custom-engineered solutions, healthcare, agriculture, and tent and structure industries. At Herculite, our goal is to deliver the highest level of service and support in the industry, and we believe that Julian will make a valuable contribution to this mission.

Julian graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a major in Organizational Leadership and a minor in Sales, bringing four years of experience in the fabric industry to Herculite. He lives in Cincinnati and enjoys golfing and spending time with friends and family.

