INDA Opens Exhibit Space Reservations For IDEA®27, The Premier Nonwovens & Engineered Materials Event

CARY, N.C. — October 13, 2025 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announces that exhibit space reservations are now open for IDEA®27, the world’s premier nonwovens and engineered materials event.

INDA’s flagship international conference and exhibition will take place March 23–25, 2027 at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

As the largest and most influential event in 2027, IDEA®27 will connect thousands of professionals across the global nonwovens value chain, with exhibitors and attendees representing major market sectors in disposable and durable applications.

Introducing the Durables District

New for 2027, INDA will debut the Durables District on the IDEA®27 exhibition floor. This specialized showcase will highlight companies serving the long-life nonwovens and engineered fabrics industry, as well as market sectors that integrate durable components or machinery. Exhibitors in automotive, building and construction, geotextiles, and related fields will gain a dedicated space to spotlight innovations and connect with decision makers seeking durable solutions.

Strong Demand, Limited Space

Exhibit pre-sales have been brisk, with 50,000 square feet of the exhibit hall reserved to date. While prime locations remain, companies interested in exhibiting are strongly encouraged to secure their space promptly before the floor sells out.

“IDEA® is where business gets done,” said Tony Fragnito, INDA President & CEO. “We are proud to bring this global event to Kansas City in 2027 — a location chosen because we listened to our customers. Exhibitors and attendees asked for a more budget-friendly location, and Kansas City delivers. IDEA®27 will be a world-class event in a world-class city.”

“Interest in IDEA®27 has been fantastic,” said Dan Noonan, INDA Director of Business Development & Membership. “With 50,000 square feet already sold, companies see the value in being part of IDEA®. We encourage exhibitors to act quickly to secure the best locations.”

Why Kansas City?

For 2027, IDEA® is heading to Kansas City, Missouri — a move driven by INDA’s commitment to listening to customers and delivering value. Attendees and exhibitors asked for a more affordable, accessible location, and Kansas City delivers:

Cost-Effective : Lower rates for labor, hotels, and restaurants compared to previous event destinations.

: Lower rates for labor, hotels, and restaurants compared to previous event destinations. Culinary Excellence : Recognized by Forbes for its vibrant food scene.

: Recognized by Forbes for its vibrant food scene. Walkability : Hotels, restaurants, and the convention center are all within easy walking distance — no need for taxis, Ubers, or Lyfts.

: Hotels, restaurants, and the convention center are all within easy walking distance — no need for taxis, Ubers, or Lyfts. World-Class Host City : By 2027, Kansas City will showcase modernized parks and infrastructure, having served as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 NCAA Sweet 16 and Elite 8.

: By 2027, Kansas City will showcase modernized parks and infrastructure, having served as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 NCAA Sweet 16 and Elite 8. Sports & Entertainment Hub: Home to major teams including the NFL Kansas City Chiefs, the NBA Kansas City Jazz, and the MLB Kansas City Royals.

Building on Past Success

IDEA®25, held in Miami Beach, Florida, attracted over 550 exhibitors and 5,300 participants from around the globe. Exhibitors praised the show for providing direct access to senior-level decision makers and the opportunity to showcase innovations to a highly qualified audience.

INDA expects IDEA®27 to deliver even greater value, with the new Kansas City location, the addition of the Durables District, and a strong pipeline of exhibitors and attendees eager to connect, collaborate, and drive the industry forward.

Secure Your Space Today

Exhibit reservations for IDEA®27 are now open. To reserve your booth and secure a prime location, visit https://ideashow.org/

Posted: October 13, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry