Replin By Hainsworth Marks 80 Years Of Manufacturing Transport Textiles

PUDSEY, England — September 1, 2025 — Replin by Hainsworth, a manufacturer of premium fabrics for aviation and transport interiors, is celebrating 80 years since the business was founded in 1945 by Dr. Maurus Banyai, a Hungarian refugee who specialized in textile innovation.

The company was formed in post‑war Britain and is known for revolutionizing machine‑woven wool textiles. It historically supplied fabrics to Cunard liners, Heathrow Airport terminals, and the UK Houses of Parliament. Over time, Replin established itself as a global leader in bespoke transport interiors, collaborating with longstanding aviation and rail brands such as British Airways and the Orient Express.

In 2015, Replin was acquired by 242-year-old textile mill and woolen cloth manufacturer, AW Hainsworth, merging decades‑long innovation and craftsmanship into a unified design and production facility.

Specializing in premium fabrics for aviation, Replin by Hainsworth crafts durable and visually pleasing fabrics that meet and surpass rigorous safety and performance standards — made at parent company AW Hainsworth’s vertically-integrated mill. The West Yorkshire mill is one of the few left in the United Kingdom that can process a product from raw fiber to finished cloth entirely at its site, managing the full textile lifecycle from design, production, finishing and testing at its in-house UKAS-accredited lab in Pudsey.

As part of the AW Hainsworth group, Replin carries forward over two centuries of British textile excellence, combining traditional craftsmanship with state-of-the-art production techniques. The company specializes in designing and engineering fabrics that meet rigorous safety, flammability and performance standards.

Ellie Parkes, International Sales manager at Replin, said: “Over the last 80 years, the Replin brand has developed side by side with some of the biggest names in aviation, becoming synonymous with quality and style in the global cabin-design industry. As part of the AW Hainsworth group, this reputation is enhanced by over 240 years of textile innovation. Our fabrics help to elevate the onboard experience, enhancing the airline’s brand aesthetic and ultimately improving the way people feel when they’re traveling by air.”

Replin is a trusted supplier to international airline clients, and counts British Airways, Lufthansa, American Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Virgin Atlantic among its customers.

With sustainability at the forefront, Replin’s focus today is to create and supply seating and vertical-surface fabrics to international brands, while reducing the environmental impact of transport textile production through methods that limit water consumption and chemical use in the dyeing process. It has recently joined the Green Cabin Alliance, committing to mindful manufacturing and reducing the environmental impact of aircraft cabins.

Earlier this year, Replin launched a new collection of trend-led fabrics, harnessing the natural beauty of undyed fibers, and continues to invest deeply in more sustainable production techniques, with a long-term goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

