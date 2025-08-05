Hagen Lotzmann Named New Managing Director Of KARL MAYER Technical Textiles

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — August 4, 2025 — KARL MAYER Technical Textiles has had a new Managing Director since July 1, 2025. Hagen Lotzmann – a manager and expert from within the company’s own ranks – has taken over the position at the head of the company and, at the same time, the role of President of the KARL MAYER Technical Textiles business unit.

The mechanical engineer has been contributing to the success of KARL MAYER Technical Textiles in various fields since 2008 and has learned the company’s business from the ground up. He earned his first credentials as a development engineer in application technology and later became the primary point of contact for customers as a sales engineer. In 2013, Hagen Lotzmann moved into Sales Management and went on to head the Sales, Product Management, and Application Technology departments.

This gives Hagen Lotzmann a solid foundation on which to build in his role as Managing Director. His new responsibilities are demanding: the sites in Chemnitz and Selbitz will be set up as strong locations for service, sales, and development. The production and assembly of the machines will be relocated within the KARL MAYER Group.

“Customers can continue to rely on the quality and performance of our machines, but will benefit from an even greater market orientation and a stronger focus on their needs and requirements. Innovations are needed more than ever. This drive is stronger than ever,” says Hagen Lotzmann.

The new Managing Director of KARL MAYER Technical Textiles is looking forward to ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025 with great anticipation. At the KARL MAYER stand A301 in Hall 5 of the Singapore EXPO, he hopes to meet customers, discuss technical innovations, and gain deeper insights into the market.

Posted: August 5, 2025

Source: KARL MAYER