ororo® Launches First Cooling Apparel With The Zenflow Power Cooling Jacket

LAS VEGAS— July 24, 2025 — ororo®, the heated apparel brand on the market rooted in bringing premium, timeless, and cost-effective heated outerwear, announced the launch of its first ever cooling apparel, the ZenFlow Power Cooling Jacket. Created to provide air circulation to keep customers cool and comfortable even in the hottest conditions, the ZenFlow Power Cooling Jacket uses ororo’s new quiet cooling fan technology to bring fresh air into the jacket, providing up to 9.5 hours of consistent circulation for maximum comfort.

Ideal for those who are hot natured, who work outside, or who are in stagnant air conditions like warehouses or crowded indoor events, the ZenFlow Power Cooling Jacket uses two, three-speed cooling fans located in the lower back of the jacket powered by ororo’s new PD5K battery. Similar to ororo’s heated apparel, customers can choose to have the quiet cooling fans on low, medium, or high settings depending on the desired air circulation level. The jacket’s abrasion-resistant and light polyester fabric with elastic seams on the wrists and an adjustable drawstring hem minimize airflow loss and provide a customized and adaptable fit.

Providing a sleek and minimalist look, the jacket also includes detachable zippered sleeves allowing customers to wear it as a short-sleeve jacket, while five functional pockets provide maximum storage for personal items. Available in orange and green, the ZenFlow Power Cooling Jacket comes in unisex sizes ranging from Small to Extra-Large.

“At ororo, our apparel gives our customers the freedom to keep doing what they love by empowering them to challenge the climate,” said ororo CEO Mark H. “This mindset, in addition to listening to our customers, is what inspired us to expand into cooling apparel. Our new ZenFlow Power Cooling Jacket is just the beginning of this exciting new expansion, and we are looking forward to continuing to push the boundaries of fashion and technology to better serve our customers.”

The ZenFlow Power Cooling Jacket will be available for preorder on ororo’s website on July 31 for $149.99 and will be shipping to customers in early August.

Posted: July 28, 2025

Source: ORORO Heated Apparel