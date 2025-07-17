INDA: Hygienix™ 2025 Opens Registration And Tabletop Exhibit Reservations

CARY, N.C. — July17, 2025 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, has opened registration and tabletop reservations for Hygienix™ 2025, taking place Nov. 17-20 at the Omni Orlando ChampionsGate Resort in ChampionsGate, Florida.

Hygienix will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and business professionals from across the absorbent hygiene products (AHP) industry for expert-led conference sessions, product showcases, interactive workshops, networking opportunities, and the presentation of the Hygienix Innovation Award™.

Hygienix Program Highlights

Attendees will gain valuable insights across key areas driving the future of hygiene:

Sustainability and Circularity : A panel discussion will cover the latest advances in biobased materials, natural fibers, packaging innovations, Safe Operating Limits (SOL) and End-of-Life (EOL) solutions, and product construction.

: A panel discussion will cover the latest advances in biobased materials, natural fibers, packaging innovations, Safe Operating Limits (SOL) and End-of-Life (EOL) solutions, and product construction. Consumer and Market Insights : Speakers will explore trends such as the growth of private label products, regional market outlooks, and in-depth sessions on skin health and the microbiome.

: Speakers will explore trends such as the growth of private label products, regional market outlooks, and in-depth sessions on skin health and the microbiome. Smart Innovations : Sessions will provide insights on AI-powered manufacturing, retail technologies, and innovative point-of-sale models.

: Sessions will provide insights on AI-powered manufacturing, retail technologies, and innovative point-of-sale models. Regulations and Standards: Presentations will address crucial regulatory updates, including PFAS regulations, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), Quality Assurance Programs (QAP), and testing methods for modern AHP designs.

Business Opportunities and Networking

Tabletop exhibits will showcase the latest innovations in the absorbent hygiene industry, offering a platform for companies to demonstrate their products and services to potential partners and clients.

Hygienix 2025 will also feature Lightning Talks—a series of fast-paced, five-minute presentations by nearly 20 companies scheduled for Nov. 18-19 in the afternoon.

Workshops

Kicking off the conference, INDA will host three workshops on Nov. 17, providing hands-on learning and insights on crucial topics within the sector, including:

Fundamentals of Absorption Systems and Opportunities in Adult Incontinence

James Robinson, Principal, Absorbent Hygiene Insights, LLC

Innovations in Menstrual Care

Heidi Beatty, Chief Executive Officer, Crown Abbey, LLC

Heidi Beatty, Chief Executive Officer, Crown Abbey, LLC Baby and Infant Care Market Dynamics

Natalia Richer, Director of Business Development, Diaper Testing International

Hygienix Innovation Award™

Recognizing breakthrough products, technologies, and solutions that are making a significant impact in the hygiene sector, the Hygienix Innovation Award will be awarded at the event.

Nominations will be accepted until Sept. 15. Finalists will present their products on Nov. 18, and the winner will be announced on Nov. 20 to close the event. Last year’s winner was HIRO Technologies’ MycoDigestable™ Diapers, a biodegradable solution driving environmental progress in infant care.

For information, registration, and tabletop reservations, visit Hygienix 2025: https://www.hygienix.org/

Posted: July 17, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry