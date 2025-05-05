Trützschler India Relocates To Ultra-Modern Manufacturing Plant In Sanand, India

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — May 5, 2025 — Trützschler India proudly celebrated the grand opening of its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Sanand, near Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This strategic relocation from the previous Ahmedabad site to the new facility is set to enhance operational efficiency, sustainability, and innovation.

The Trützschler and Schürenkrämer families and the Trützschler Group management team, alongside Trützschler India CEO Joseph Thomson, warmly welcomed a distinguished group of guests, including Shri Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Achim Fabig, Consulate General of Germany in India and Shri Parshottam Ji Rupala, Member of Parliament. In addition, many of Trützschler’s valued customers, long-time partners and dedicated colleagues joined the celebration for a day of inspiring speeches, networking and a lively cultural program.

The new Sanand facility spans 164,000 square meters, with a built-up area of 72,000 square meters, and employs over 1,000 people. This pioneering plant is designed to serve both Indian and global markets, driving continued growth and innovation in the production of spinning preparation machines, card clothing, and nonwoven equipment. Built with a focus on sustainability, the facility adheres to high environmental standards, including ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 50001:2018 certifications. It also aims to achieve a gold rating from the Indian Green Building Council. Key features of the plant include solar energy systems, rainwater collection, electric vehicle charging points, and AI-powered process optimization.

Additionally, the new facility houses a modern Customer Training Center and an expanded Trützschler Training Academy, supporting knowledge sharing and skill development in alignment with the Skill India Mission.

Joseph Thomson, CEO of Trützschler India, remarked, “The new Sanand plant strengthens our ability to meet the rising demand from India and global markets with technologies, processes, and sustainable standards that truly set us apart. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to realizing this vision and to all those who joined us in celebrating this milestone.”

Posted: May 5, 2025

Source: The Trützschler Group SE / Trützschler India

