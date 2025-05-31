Bondcote Performance Textiles Acquires Graniteville Specialty Fabrics

PULASKI, Va. — May 29, 2025 — Bondcote Performance Textiles (BPT), amanufacturer of coated, laminated, and composite textiles and a subsidiary of XFS Global, LLC, today announced the acquisition of Graniteville Specialty Fabrics (GSF), a high-performance coated textiles innovator. BPT’s strategic acquisition, backed by Lake Country Capital, advances the company’s mission to deliver protection and innovation for the toughest challenges worldwide by expanding its capabilities, deepening customer partnerships, and reinforcing its role as a cornerstone supplier to the U.S. defense industrial base and commercial textile sectors.

GSF will continue operating from its Graniteville, South Carolina, facility, ensuring continued excellence in customer service and operational continuity for customers, partners, and employees. However, the GSF team, brand, and product lines will integrate into BPT.

“We’re thrilled to have Graniteville Specialty Fabrics as part of the Bondcote Performance Textiles family, and we extend a warm welcome to every member of the GSF organization,” said Jacob Furbee, Group President & CEO of XFS Global & Bondcote Performance Textiles. “GSF brings a legacy of excellence, innovation, and customer focus that aligns perfectly with our values and strategic direction. This acquisition is more than combining product lines — it strengthens our shared future as a trusted partner to the defense and industrial textile markets.”

GSF has a rich history dating back to the post-World War II era, where it emerged as a pioneer in coated textiles. Over the decades, GSF has supported mission-critical applications including military tentage, fire-resistant fabrics, and high-durability materials for the industrial sector. Their innovations have been crucial to U.S. armed forces and first responders, while powering commercial uses across construction, transportation, and recreation.

“We are proud of our 70-year legacy, and the Graniteville Specialty Fabrics team is excited about our future as part of Bondcote Performance Textiles. We are dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition process and creating synergies between our teams to benefit current and future customers,” added Doug Johnson, Chief Operations Officer of GSF.

This acquisition brings together two U.S.-based leaders in performance textiles with complementary strengths in coating technologies, customer service, and engineered solutions. The integration will create enhanced synergies in research and development, manufacturing efficiency, and product development, allowing BPT and GSF customers to benefit from a broader product offering, faster lead times, and greater innovation.

Posted: May 31, 2025

Source: Bondcote Performance Textiles (BPT)