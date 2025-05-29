Barnet Europe Celebrates Ground-Breaking Of New European Headquarters

ESCHWEILER, Germany — May 21, 2025 — With a symbolic ground-breaking ceremony on May 21, 2025, construction officially began on the new European headquarters of global manufacturing, recycling, and trading company Barnet Europe in Eschweiler, Germany.

Upon completion in the first quarter of 2026, Barnet will operate from approximately 21,000 m² of office, production, and warehouse space. The new facility is being constructed according to DGNB Platinum standards, reflecting the highest levels of sustainability and environmental responsibility through the use of cutting-edge, eco-friendly technologies.

“With the development of our new European headquarters in Eschweiler, we are reaching an important strategic milestone for the future direction of our company,” explains Bernd Lenzen, Managing Director of Barnet Europe. “This sustainably designed new building will replace our existing sites in Aachen and Raeren (Belgium), significantly increasing the efficiency of our production and logistics processes while laying a strong foundation for expanding our product portfolio. The new site is designed with growth in mind and will enable us to create additional jobs. In a first phase, we will relocate operations with around 100 employees, offering them a modern, future-oriented work environment.”

BARNET is an international group headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, USA, employing 500 people across the United States, Europe, India, China, and South Korea. Since its founding by William Barnet in 1898, the company has evolved from a traditional trading business with a globally established network into a modern manufacturing enterprise.

Today, Barnet produces not only chopped and staple fibers but also recycled high-performance fibers and the patented antistatic yarn nega-stat®. Trading in fibers as well as industrial, textile, and technical yarns remains a core part of the company’s business. Barnet’s products are used across a broad range of industries including automotive, textiles, hygiene, medical technology, paper, acoustics, public transportation, and marine engineering.

Eschweiler’s Mayor, Nadine Leonhardt, expressed optimism for the future: “We face major challenges brought about by structural change. These must be met with the creation of secure jobs at varying levels of qualification. Eschweiler continues to be a sought-after location for industry and commerce, with ongoing development. I’m pleased that the Barnet Group is investing in Eschweiler and contributing to the local economy in a meaningful way!”

Posted: May 29, 2025

Source: Barnet Europe – W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG