ANDRITZ Spunlace Line Successfully Started Up In Tashkent, Uzbekistan

GRAZ, Austria — May 5, 2025 — International technology group ANDRITZ has successfully started up a complete neXline spunlace line for International Paper LLC Uzbek at its plant in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The new production line enables International Paper LLC to produce high-quality spunlace wipes, both under its own brand and for other converters. This expansion opens new market opportunities, addressing the growing demand for spunlace wipes in Uzbekistan and neighboring countries. Additionally, the project aligns with the company’s sustainability goals by reducing its carbon footprint through minimized intercontinental shipments and boosting local employment in the Tashkent area.

The state-of-the-art neXline spunlace line features advanced technology, including TT cards, making it the most powerful equipment of its kind in Central Asia. With a production capacity exceeding 10,000 tons annually, it is capable of processing both viscose and polyester fibers. The fully integrated line allows International Paper LLC to vertically integrate its spunlace roll goods production with its existing wipes converting capacity.

ANDRITZ has also supported International Paper LLC by providing access to financing solutions, establishing an unprecedented partnership with BPI France, the French public investment bank. This collaboration has enabled International Paper LLC to secure attractive financing through a buyer’s credit under the French export promotion scheme, as well as an advantageous financing contract with Uzbek Leasing JV.

Zakirov Sanjar, one of the founders of International Paper LLC, says: “This new equipment will help us scale our business. ANDRITZ has supported us at every stage of this ambitious project, enabling us to maintain our leading position in the regional market while ensuring excellent product quality.”

Operating under the ELMA brand since 2003, International Paper LLC is one of the largest producers of sanitary and hygienic papers in Uzbekistan, as well as in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Posted: May 5, 2025

Source: International Technology Group ANDRITZ