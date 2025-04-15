Trützschler Nonwovens At IDEA 2025: Elevating Your Production Performance

DÜLMEN, Germany— April 14, 2025 — Trützschler Nonwovens and American Trützschler are excited to announce their participation at IDEA 2025 in Miami Beach, USA. Visit booth #2242 to discover comprehensive solutions designed to enhance your production’s sustainability, performance, efficiency, and product quality.

New machinery targeting production excellence

Trützschler will showcase two groundbreaking product innovations at the exhibition: The X-Series cards and the Modular High Performance Dryer (MPD).

The X-Series includes the new carding models NC-X and NCT-X, which can increase productivity by up to 4%, reduce raw material consumption by up to 2.5%, and provide over 100 additional operating hours per year. The cards of the X-Series can be universally used in inline and crosslapper configurations. End products range from hydroentangled wipes and lightweight through-air bonded hygiene nonwovens to heavy high-loft nonwovens for insulation materials and needle-punchd technical nonwovens.

The MPD dryer optimizes thermal energy usage during the drying process of hydroentangled nonwovens. It operates with conventional energy sources like natural gas, electricity or heat exchangers, as well as CO₂-neutral hydrogen or biogas. Its vertical design and small footprint make it ideal for expanding existing hydroentangling line capacities.

Utilize the full potential of every production line

The consistent use of the digital work environment T-ONE has demonstrably increased production speed by more than 50% depending on the product and reduced waste by up to 30%. As a modular software solution, T-ONE optimizes workflows, implements best practices, ensures complete transparency, and captures all production-relevant data in real time. The software is tailored to the individual production and IT systems of each nonwoven manufacturer and has already proven its effectiveness in over a dozen installations worldwide.

Discover new opportunities for exciting end products

Utilizing wood or fast-growing plants as fiber raw materials is our approach for sustainable, top-quality wipes. As pioneer in Carded/Pulp (CP) and Wet-Laid/Spunlace (WLS) solutions, Trützschler Nonwovens offers reliable solutions for processing paper-grade pulp. Our valued customer Elixrr Industries has recently demonstrated the effectiveness of our concept by commissioning a hyper-flexible CP line, the first pulp-based nonwoven line on the Indian subcontinent.

We’re always at your side

American Trützschler, located in Charlotte, NC, USA, the textile heartland of America, offers comprehensive sales, service, maintenance, and spare parts support. Our certified UL508A panel shop specializes in complete/partial upgrades and customized solutions, while their well-stocked inventory of card wires is backed by 24/7 rewiring service available at your sites.

Curious? Join us at IDEA 2025 – we look forward to engaging in inspiring discussions with you.

Posted: April 15, 2025

Source: Trützschler Nonwovens GmbH