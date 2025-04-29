NONWOVENN Invests In InduTech To Target Double Digit Growth

SOMERSET, England — April 29, 2025 — Nonwoven fabric-tech company, Nonwovenn has announced it is investing in innovation, research and development for technical fabrics in high-growth areas. This includes activated carbon filtration, coalescer filtration and acoustic solutions. The strategic investment will form part of the company’s broader expansion plans, supporting its ambition to increase its market share and technical capabilities.

The next phase of targeted investment follows an extensive £13 million business-wide transformation programme which has included significant self-funded capex investment in manufacturing, plant and equipment. It also involved an end-to-end operational efficiency programme and an enhancement in R&D and innovation capability, to enable the servicing of growing order volumes.

To support key growth areas in this sector the investment includes upgrading the current impregnation line as well as introducing a second, doubling output capacity. Nonwovenn is also expanding its team to introduce a wider range of technically advanced respiratory protection and air and liquid filtration solutions.

Alongside this Nonwovenn is also advancing its coalescer filtration technology, which separates liquids from other liquids or gasses, for example in compressed air systems to remove oil droplets and fine particles. With strong partnerships already in place and exciting new opportunities in the near future, Nonwovenn is looking to double sales over the next 12 to 18 months.

In addition, the business is also advancing its acoustic solutions for ceiling / wall panels and automotive, which is a new product offering that has been developed and launched to the market. It offers a noise reduction coefficient of up to 0.85 without the use of any mineral or fiberglass mats. Plans are in place to expand in this area by 70% over the next three years to meet the increasing demand

Looking ahead to the next 24 months, Nonwovenn is also exploring opportunities within the cable industry, which will see focus placed on the development of swellable and semiconductive nonwoven materials.

Fabrizio Tiribilli, Industrial Business Director at Nonwovenn, said: “InduTech is a key growth area for Nonwovenn. Our investments in filtration and acoustics reflect commitment to innovation and technical excellence. By increasing capacity, efficiency, and driving forward product development, we’re adapting to the needs of our customers in this growing market.”

Nonwovenn chairman, David Lamb added; “The latest phase of investment is another step towards our goal of becoming the market leader across our four market vehicles. The outlook in the industrial sector is incredibly promising, and we’re excited to see what happens next.”

Posted: April 29, 2025

Source: Nonwovenn