MycoWorks Biomaterial Reishi™ Enters A New Era Of Interior Design With Its First Industrial Collaboration With Ligne Roset 

PARIS — April 4, 2025 — Reishi™, the groundbreaking biomaterial developed by MycoWorks, is making a bold statement in the world of interior design.

On April 3rd, during the Onirium event at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Ligne Roset unveils the Kobold sofa designed by Erwan Bouroullec, marking the first large-scale integration of Reishi™ in luxury furniture.

This milestone demonstrates that Reishi™ is no longer an experimental possibility—it is a ready, industrialized solution capable of meeting the most demanding standards of design and craftsmanship.

As one of the natural, non-animal materials available at industrial scale, Reishi™ offers a unique blend of performance, durability, and aesthetics, redefining what is possible in sustainable design.

Reishi™: A Game-Changer for the Future of Design

For years, biomaterials have remained on the fringes of design—too delicate, too niche, or too limited for industrial application. Reishi™ changes this narrative. Thanks to MycoWorks’ patented Fine Mycelium™ technology, Reishi™ is the first biomaterial to deliver both exceptional aesthetics and technical performance at scale.

Chosen by Ligne Roset for the Kobold sofa, Reishi™ meets the rigorous requirements of contemporary furniture production while offering a new sensory and visual experience:

Unparalleled Performance : Resistant to daily wear, Reishi™ combines strength, supple elasticity, and durability—qualities essential for interior applications.

: Resistant to daily wear, Reishi™ combines strength, supple elasticity, and durability—qualities essential for interior applications. A Living Material: Like the finest natural materials, Reishi™ develops a patina over time, enhancing its beauty while preserving its structural integrity.

Like the finest natural materials, Reishi™ develops a patina over time, enhancing its beauty while preserving its structural integrity. A Unique Aesthetic : Each sheet of Reishi™ carries its own distinctive veining and organic patterns, creating designs that are one-of-a-kind—echoing the natural beauty of marble or leather.

: Each sheet of Reishi™ carries its own distinctive veining and organic patterns, creating designs that are one-of-a-kind—echoing the natural beauty of marble or leather. Industrial Scalability: Unlike other biomaterials, Reishi™ is available at scale, offering a reliable, sustainable alternative to traditional materials for major design brands.

“At MycoWorks, we believe that art inspires science, and that mycelium can redefine the future of design,” says Sophia Wang, co-founder of MycoWorks. “The integration of Reishi™ into the Ligne Roset collection is a powerful demonstration that sustainable luxury is not a concept of tomorrow—it is a reality today.”

Beyond Materials: A Vision for Sustainable Interiors

The Kobold sofa Made with Reishi™ — now available, in the Ligne Roset 2025 catalog — is more than a new product. It’s a proof of concept that Reishi™ can deliver the performance and beauty needed to redefine sustainable interiors.

“We have been waiting for years for a natural and sustainable material that meets our quality standards and our customers’ expectations. Our partnership with MycoWorks strengthens our commitment to ethical and sustainable development, while upholding the highest level of quality for which the Roset Group is known. By embracing innovation, it also offers us the opportunity to redefine the legacy of Made in France design,” says Antoine Roset, Managing Director of Ligne Roset.

Designed by Erwan Bouroullec, the Kobold is a versatile and modular seating solution that seamlessly integrates various functional elements around a central sofa unit. These sustainable features align with the choice of incorporating Reishi™ to make it a piece of design that embodies eco-conscious innovation without compromising on aesthetics, comfort, or longevity.

In the evocative Onirium scenography, lush greenery will envelop the Reishi™ Kobold, symbolizing a new era where nature and design coexist seamlessly. This installation is not just an artistic display—it is an invitation for designers and brands to embrace the future of materials and integrate Reishi™ into their creative visions.

The collaboration with Ligne Roset is the latest step in MycoWorks’ mission to provide scalable, sustainable materials that meet the highest standards of luxury. With Reishi™, brands can move beyond imitation leather toward a new category of natural materials that are both performative and aesthetic.

Posted: April 4, 2025

Source: MycoWorks