ANDRITZ To Supply Three Spunlace Lines To Alear Silk Road New Materials, China

GRAZ, Austria— April 24, 2025 — International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from the Chinese nonwovens company Alear Silk Road New Materials Co., Ltd. to deliver three complete neXline aXcess spunlace crosslapped lines for the production of nonwovens. This investment represents an important step in the company’s expansion and the development of the nonwovens industry in the Alear area of Xinjiang province.

The lines will process viscose and cotton fibers to produce nonwovens for the hygiene and medical markets. ANDRITZ’s complete spunlace production lines ensure perfect web uniformity and high tensile strength at high output rates, enabling Alear Silk Road to meet the growing market demand. The state-of-the-art Profile® crosslappers will help reduce operating costs by improving even distribution of fiber. Start-up is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Feng Quanzhi, General Manager of Alear Silk Road New Materials, said: “ANDRITZ’s advanced technology will help us achieve high production efficiency to meet the market’s demand for high-quality nonwoven fabrics and support our sustainability goals. This project is a remarkable milestone in the expansion of our company and the beginning of a long-term collaboration with ANDRITZ.”

Shi Wei, Vice President of ANDRITZ Paper and Textile Asia Pacific, commented: “We are honored by the trust that Alear Silk Road has placed in us with this major order and look forward to our long-term partnership. Together, we aim to promote the sustainable development of the nonwovens industry in Xinjiang province and contribute to regional economic growth and industrial advancement.”

Posted: April 24, 2025

Source: International technology group ANDRITZ