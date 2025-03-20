Trützschler Nonwovens: Redefining Nonwovens Carding With The X-Series

DÜLMEN, Germany — March 20, 2025 — Trützschler Nonwovens proudly introduces the X-Series: a new generation of nonwoven cards that delivers significant improvements in efficiency, quality, uptime and sustainability to meet industry challenges such as rising production costs.

The NCT-X and NC-X nonwoven cards are specifically engineered to increase product quality and process productivity while reducing energy and resource consumption as well as waste. The rail-mounted design provides maximum flexibility by allowing all carding units to slide apart for easy access to all components. This minimizes cleaning time, resulting in more than 100 hours of additional uptime per year. The X-Series enables producers to quickly adapt the doffing section to meet specific product needs, achieving excellent web quality at high speeds without trade-offs.

Technical innovations and market advantages

The X-Series is the result of extensive improvements to meet the demands for product excellence and process efficiency:

Maximum uptime: With optimal access, scheduled cleaning times are reduced by up to 20 minutes per day. All carding modules are mounted on rails, enabling quick and easy cleaning, inspection, or maintenance. This time savings also reduces labor costs and creates more than 100 additional operating hours per year.

With optimal access, scheduled cleaning times are reduced by up to 20 minutes per day. All carding modules are mounted on rails, enabling quick and easy cleaning, inspection, or maintenance. This time savings also reduces labor costs and creates more than 100 additional operating hours per year. Enhanced raw material efficiency: Fiber consumption is reduced by up to 2.5 percent when the separate suction system for good fibers is consistently used. The web edges are suctioned at both receivers and returned to the process without mixing with dust or waste fibers, ensuring that the overall fiber quality is maintained.

Fiber consumption is reduced by up to 2.5 percent when the separate suction system for good fibers is consistently used. The web edges are suctioned at both receivers and returned to the process without mixing with dust or waste fibers, ensuring that the overall fiber quality is maintained. Flexible web forming: To ensure quick and precise adjustments to different end-product requirements, the web forming section includes swivel upper and easily removable lower condensing rollers as well as stepless adjustable take-off rollers.

Highest productivity: Trützschler nonwovens cards deliver up to 4 percent more sellable products, as they offer the largest usable web width in their class, enabling an increase in the web width by up to four percent.

Versatile performance for multiple applications

The NC-X card can be used in hydroentangling, needle-punching, through-air and chemical bonding systems, with applications ranging from hygiene products and wipes to technical nonwovens. An additional carding point in the new 5+5 worker/ stripper configuration improves carding and blending quality. The first NC-X carding machines will be operational in a needle-punch project in the third quarter of 2025.

NCT-X cards with two large cylinders offer the highest carding and blending performance, consistently delivering excellent web quality on high-speed lines for hydroentangled wipes. They are also excellent web formers in lines for needle-punched automotive textiles that require a homogeneous blend of different fiber types. One of our NCT-X nonwoven cards is already operating at the Trützschler Technical Center in Egelsbach, Germany, achieving excellent results in a T-SUPREMA needle-punching line.

Commitment to customer-centric innovation

“The development of the NC-X and NCT-X is the result of our continuous improvement strategy and close market observation”, says Dr. Heiko Schenuit, Head of Product Management at Trützschler Nonwovens. “The X-Series responds directly to the industry’s current challenges and sets new standards for efficiency and sustainability in nonwoven production.”

A transformative step forward

Now available worldwide, the X-Series empowers pioneering nonwoven producers to add the “X-factor” to their production lines – delivering high performance today while securing a competitive edge for the future.

Posted: March 20, 2025

Source: Trützschler Nonwovens / Trützschler Group SE