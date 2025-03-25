Jens Reinig Named New CFO At Freudenberg Performance Materials

WEINHEIM, Germany — March 25, 2025 — Jens Reinig, currently senior vice president, Finance & Controlling, at Freudenberg Performance Materials, has been appointed CFO at Freudenberg Performance Materials effective April 1, 2025. He succeeds Marco Altherr, who is leaving the Freudenberg Group at his own request with effect from March 31, 2025, to take on new challenges outside the company.

“I greatly appreciated my collaboration with Marco Altherr on the management board of Freudenberg Performance Materials, both on a professional and a personal level. He made a significant contribution to the success of our company and introduced valuable forward-looking initiatives,” said CEO Dr. Andreas Raps. “Jens Reinig has many years of management experience and a deep understanding of our business. He will generate further valuable input in his role as CFO. I am looking forward to our close cooperation and to shaping the future of our company together,” Raps added.

Jens Reinig joined the Freudenberg Group in 2008 as team leader in Corporate Controlling at Freudenberg Nonwovens, the predecessor organization of Freudenberg Performance Materials. He subsequently held various positions in the company’s Finance & Controlling department. He became senior vice president, Finance & Controlling, at Freudenberg Performance Materials in 2020, holding this role until his recent appointment to the management board. Jens Reinig graduated from the University of Mannheim with a degree in business administration.

Posted: March 25, 2025

Source: Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding GmbH