Herculite Products to Showcase Textile Solutions at Techtextil North America

EMIGSVILLE, PA — March 31, 2025 — Herculite Products Inc., a manufacturer of high-performance textiles, is pleased to announce its participation in Techtextil North America 2025, which will be held May 6th to 8th in Atlanta, Georgia.

As a pioneer in developing advanced textile solutions, Herculite will present its latest innovations designed to meet the evolving needs of industries such as healthcare, architecture, transportation, and military applications. Attendees visiting Herculite’s booth 4015 will have the opportunity to explore a range of American-made performance textiles engineered for durability, performance, and technical capabilities.

“We are excited to engage with industry professionals at Techtextil and showcase our latest advancements in technical textiles,” said Chad Twombly, Vice President of Direct Sales at Herculite Products Inc. “This event provides an excellent platform for us to demonstrate our commitment to innovation, domestic manufacturing, and to collaborate with partners seeking high-quality solutions.”

Techtextil North America is recognized as a premier global event for technical textiles, nonwovens, and textile technologies. It brings together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals worldwide with top-tier educational programming and networking opportunities.

For more information about Herculite and to receive a code for complimentary exhibit all access visit www.herculite.com/techtextil

Posted: March 31, 2025

Source: Herculite Products Inc.