Finalists Announced for the 2025 FiltXPO™ Awards

CARY, N.C. — March 19, 2025 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, in partnership with International Filtration News magazine, proudly announces the finalists for the inaugural FiltXPO™ Awards. Recognizing outstanding achievements across the entire filtration value chain, the awards celebrate groundbreaking advancements that utilize nonwoven fabrics and technology.

Presented at FiltXPO™, April 29-May 1, 2025, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Florida, these awards highlight exceptional innovations in three categories:

Air/Gas Filtration Media

Water/Liquid Filtration Media

Filtration Equipment

Each nominated product has demonstrated creativity, uniqueness, technical sophistication, and the potential to significantly advance filtration performance and sustainability.

Voting takes place on the International Filtration News website and the deadline to submit votes is April 18, 2025: https://www.filtnews.com/filtxpo-innovation-awards/#

Here are the Finalists:

FiltXPO Air/Gas Filtration Award

Hollingsworth & Vose – NanoWave® ESA

Introducing NanoWave®ESA, an all-synthetic, 3D filter media free from PFAS. This revolutionary product enables production of highly efficient, comfortable, stretchable respiratory protection, suitable for various protective applications.

Lanaco’s wool-based air filtration solution utilizes advanced electrostatic technology, providing exceptional efficiency and ultra-low pressure drop, even under challenging environmental conditions. USDA-certified as 100% Biobased, EcoStatic® ensures sustainability without sacrificing performance.

ODOGard® technology deeply integrates odor-neutralizing polymers into nonwoven and nanofiber filters, offering an innovative, non-toxic approach to indoor air quality. ODOGard® significantly enhances filtration durability and performance.

FiltXPO Water/Liquid Filtration Award

Ahlstrom – BioProtect™

Ahlstrom’s sustainable BioProtect™ material offers superior dye-catching performance for laundry applications. Manufactured from 100% naturally derived fibers and OC-Biobinder®, BioProtect™ is both biobased and home compostable, combining premium performance with environmental responsibility.

Using patented Chelok® Polymer Technology, MetalXtract® provides remarkable metal adsorption capabilities—100 to 500 times greater than traditional resins—across a wide pH range. Ideal for wastewater treatment and environmental remediation, this biodegradable solution effectively controls contamination at high flow rates.

FiltXPO Filtration Equipment Award

Luwa America Inc. – Multi Cell Filter (MCV)

The space-saving MCV significantly reduces required floor space by approximately 70% compared to traditional drum filters. Its intelligent PLC-controlled design optimizes filter cleaning cycles, reduces energy usage, and substantially cuts operational costs and carbon footprint.

Oerlikon Neumag’s innovative hycuTEC technology hydrocharges nonwoven filter media, achieving over 99.9% filtration efficiency with dramatically lower pressure loss and minimal resource consumption. Easy to integrate and retrofit, hycuTEC represents a breakthrough in high-efficiency filtration media production.

This cutting-edge software provides comprehensive Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) analysis and predictive modeling for air filtration systems. FA-TCO enables data-driven decisions, extending filter lifespans, reducing operational costs, and enhancing overall sustainability in filtration management.

Finalists will present their innovative solutions at FiltXPO, showcasing breakthroughs that elevate quality, efficiency, and sustainability across the filtration industry.

“We’re delighted to highlight these groundbreaking innovations that promise to reshape the filtration landscape,” said Matt O’Sickey, Ph.D., INDA’s Director of Education & Technical Affairs. “FiltXPO provides the perfect stage to recognize the industry’s most significant advances and inspire future developments.”

Winners will be announced during FiltXPO at INDA booth # 2439. The deadline to vote for your favorite innovation is April 18, 2025, via the International Filtration News website: https://www.filtnews.com/filtxpo-innovation-awards/#

To learn more about FiltXPO 2025 and register for the event, visit filtxpo.com.

Posted: March 19, 2025

Source: INDA, The Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry