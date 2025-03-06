FILTREX™ Innovation Award 2025: Announcing the Nominees

BRUSSELS, Belgium — March 6, 2025 — EDANA, the voice of nonwovens, is pleased to announce the three nominees for the FILTREX™ Innovation Award 2025, recognizing outstanding innovation in the filtration industry.

The FILTREX™ Innovation Award honors innovation in the filtration sector, recognizing the ongoing commitment to excellence by manufacturers of nonwoven-based filtration products and components. The nominees are:

GESSNER – Lignin-Saturated Cellulose Filter Media

GESSNER’s innovative lignin-saturated cellulose filter media sets a new standard in sustainable filtration. Designed to reduce your product’s carbon footprint, this eco- friendly solution replaces fossil-based resins with renewable lignin, saving up to 100 kg of crude oil per ton of material. Perfect for engine air, oil, and fuel filter elements, it combines top-tier filtration performance and durability with lower formaldehyde emissions during curing. Experience sustainability without compromise – achieve high-efficiency filtration, optional flame retardancy, and a tangible step towards a greener future with our lignin filter media.

Hollingsworth & Vose – NanoWave®ESA

Hollingsworth & Vose is a manufacturer of engineered materials. Their innovation NanoWave®ESA is an all-synthetic 3D media designed for high efficiency respiratory protection. Filters can be designed with minimum media processing while extending the filter life. It is free of PFAS, is safe to use, and can meet the demand for smaller and smaller filters without compromising on comfort. NanoWave®ESA can be produced with a stretch so that highly efficient, stretchable, breathable and drapable garment can be cut to size.

Johns Manville – Evalith®

Johns Manville, a Berkshire Hathaway company, and a leader in the filtration business with manufacturing lines in Europe and the US, has pioneered an innovative recycling process that converts post-industrial HVAC bio-soluble glass microfiber filtration media waste into compounded pellets for injection molding. The resulting pellets, with 30% glass fiber, are being used to create durable, second-life products. This eco-friendly solution prevents landfill waste, reduces CO₂ emissions, and supports a circular economy.

Each of the three companies will have a 10-minute slot to present its innovation during the FILTREX™ 2025 event, held on 25-26 March 2025 in Vienna, Austria. Attendees will have the opportunity to cast their votes and select the winner, with the award being presented during a reception at the end of the first day.

Since its launch in 2004, FILTREX™ has established itself as the leading platform for professionals in the filtration media sector. This two-day conference gathers executives and technical experts from across the industry, including filter media producers, converters, raw material suppliers, testing equipment manufacturers, laboratories, and research institutions. The programme offers insights into market trends, cutting-edge filter materials, advancements in media design, air and liquid filtration, automotive applications, and developments in testing and standardization.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to attend the event—only a few spots remain!

Visit the following website to register!

https://www.edana.org/events/filtrex/filtrex-europe/registration-filtrex-europe?utm_source=press+release&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=filtrex+promotion+2025+innovation+award

Posted: March 6, 2025

Source EDANA