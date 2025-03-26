CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics And Partner Mills Exhibit At Functional Fabric Fair Spring 2025

KENNESAW, GA — March 25, 2025 — CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics will exhibit an extensive collection of certified fabrics during Functional Fabric Fair Spring (April 14-16, 2025) at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon. Attendees can stop by the CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics booth #1212 and 20 CORDURA® authorized mill partners’ booths for a one-stop shopping experience.

“Both our presence and our mill partners’ presence at the Functional Fabric Fair continues to expand,” said Cindy McNaull, CORDURA® Brand Business Development Director. “Our team along with our valued CORDURA® Neighborhood mill partners are thrilled to showcase a vast array CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics, including a special spotlight of over 100 ‘What’s New’ fabric innovations.”

Additionally, CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics is giving away a Granite Gear Starter Pack crafted with durable CORDURA® Advanced Fabric. Elevate your adventures with gear tougher than granite by entering through the form on its website, or in person at booth #1212 until April 16, 2025. Ask the team about the CORDURA® Fabric Finder where you can efficiently navigate, explore and order samples.

Read more about the CORDURA® Neighborhood of 20 authorized mill partners and their specialties featuring CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics – all available at Functional Fabric Fair Spring 2025:

ARTMILL BY ARTISTIC MILLINERS PVT. LTD (Booth #1021) – Pakistan. Specializes in CORDURA® Denim and CORDURA® NYCO Fabrics. ArtMill is set to bring their latest innovations in functional fabrics, designed to enhance comfort, durability and sustainability without compromising on style. Their responsible approach includes recycled fibers and reduced water processing. As part of Artistic Milliners, ArtMill develops high-performance textiles with features like moisture-wicking, water resistance, thermal regulation and enhanced abrasion resistance. Designed for versatility across fashion, activewear and workwear, ArtMill’s fabrics offer comfort, flexibility and longevity.

Posted: March 26, 2025

Source: CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics – INVISTA