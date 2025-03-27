Bipartisan WIPPES Act Reintroduced In Congress To Provide National Standards On Do Not Flush Labeling For Non-Flushable Wet Wipes

CARY, N.C. — March 27, 2025 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry is thrilled to announce the reintroduction of the Wastewater Infrastructure Pollution Prevention and Environmental Safety (WIPPES) Act, sponsored by U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Susan Collins (R-ME), U.S. Representatives Lisa McClain (R-MI) and Kevin Mullin (D-CA).

INDA and its members have supported this bipartisan legislation since it was first introduced in the 117th Congress. Developed through years of collaboration between the nonwovens industry and wastewater stakeholders, this federal solution reflects the successes of similar “Do Not Flush” labeling requirements for non-flushable wipes already enacted in seven states. The WIPPES Act will establish a uniform national standard, ensuring that non-flushable wipes feature clear and prominent “Do Not Flush” labeling on their packaging.

“The reintroduction of the WIPPES Act represents years of bipartisan support in Congress and collaboration between our industry and wastewater agencies. This legislation, along with its companion bill, is poised to establish a single federal standard for ‘Do Not Flush’ labeling for wipes manufacturers which will ensure consumers in every market are informed on the proper disposal methods of the products they have purchased,” said Wes Fisher, INDA Director of Government Affairs. “INDA appreciates the continued leadership of Senators Merkley and Collins, as well as Representative McClain, in advancing this important legislation. We are also pleased to welcome Representative Mullin as a sponsor and look forward to working together to drive meaningful progress on this issue.”

“INDA is proud to continue its support for the WIPPES Act, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives by an overwhelming bipartisan margin in 2024. The industry is committed to responsibly managing wipe products that are not designed to be flushable, protecting public infrastructure and the environment,” said INDA President Tony Fragnito. “The passage of this important legislation will have positive impacts on the environment, wastewater agencies, consumers, and manufacturers by mandating uniform ‘Do Not Flush’ labeling for covered products. This clear visual symbol, coupled with robust consumer education programs, are raising awareness about the proper disposal of these products. INDA applauds the sponsor’s vision to address this issue in a comprehensive and meaningful way. We look forward to our continued collaboration with the wastewater sector and other stakeholders to support this bill’s swift passage in Congress.”

The WIPPES Act (H.R. 2964) received strong bipartisan support during the 118th Congress. Last year, the bill was reported out of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce before it passed on the House floor by a vote of 351-56. This decisive, bipartisan vote reflects a shared commitment from both political parties to promoting clearer consumer guidance through standardized labeling requirements at the federal level, helping to protect wastewater infrastructure and ensure more responsible disposal practices. The legislation was not scheduled for a committee hearing in the Senate before the end of the 118th Congress.

INDA and our partners will continue to advocate for standardized labeling laws, both at the state and federal levels. Over the years, INDA has worked with lawmakers in seven states and counting to draft and pass “Do Not Flush” labeling requirements while promoting consumer education, notably in the projects carried out by the Responsible Flushing Alliance. These state-level laws have collectively contributed to improved “Do Not Flush” labeling on non-flushable wipes, serving as a foundation for the federal standards proposed in the reintroduced version of the WIPPES Act.

The latest text of the WIPPES Act (H.R. 2269 / S. 1092) can be accessed here.

The press release from Congressional sponsors can be found here.

For questions, contact Wes Fisher, Director of Government Affairs, wfisher@inda.org

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry