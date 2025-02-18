Registration Now Open For The World Of Wipes® International Conference 2025, July 21-24, In Columbus, Ohio

CARY, N.C. — February 18, 2025 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announced registration has opened for the World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference, July 21-24, at the Hilton Columbus Downtown in Ohio.

This year’s theme, Wipe to Win: Innovating for a Sustainable and Profitable Future, will feature industry leaders discussing pivotal challenges and opportunities, including business profitability, sustainability, and flushability.

Attendees at WOW 2025 will gain vital insights into formulation and fragrance innovations, specialty wipes, retailer perspectives, tariffs and regulations, recycling advancements, and new technologies, and market trends and statistics.

WOW 2025 offers a unique opportunity for end-use wipe manufacturers, converters, and suppliers across the supply chain to connect, collaborate on new products and applications, and explore the latest trends, challenges, and breakthroughs shaping the wipes industry.

Highlights of WOW 2025 include:

Pre-Conference Webinars – Gain essential insights into trade-related issues leading to WOW 2025. Program updates will be posted on the INDA website.

– Gain essential insights into trade-related issues leading to WOW 2025. Program updates will be posted on the INDA website. WIPES Academy, July 21-22 – Attend 12 expert-led sessions by Heidi Beatty, Chief Executive Officer, Crown Abbey, covering all aspects from wipes product concept to commercialization.

July 21-22 – Attend 12 expert-led sessions by Heidi Beatty, Chief Executive Officer, Crown Abbey, covering all aspects from wipes product concept to commercialization. Tabletop Exhibits and Lightning Talks, July 22-23 – Experience a dynamic showcase of the latest innovations. Tabletop exhibitors will present five-minute product overviews, followed by networking during the evening reception.

July 22-23 – Experience a dynamic showcase of the latest innovations. Tabletop exhibitors will present five-minute product overviews, followed by networking during the evening reception. World of Wipes Innovation Award®, July 22 and 24 – Celebrate excellence by recognizing innovations that leverage nonwoven fabric/technology to enhance wipe product functionality and expand applications. Nominations are open until May 19. Finalists will present their products on July 22, and the winner will be unveiled on July 24.

Conference details will be released at a later date. For registration, tabletop exhibits, or sponsorship information, visit www.worldofwipes.org. For questions, contact the Registrar, registrar@inda.org.

Posted: February 18, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry