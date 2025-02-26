Piana Facility Achieves Net-Zero Energy Consumption

Piana Technology, a 442-year-old Italy-based textile company, has achieved net-zero energy consumption at its Nonwovens facility in Cartersville, Ga., by fully offsetting its energy use through an expanded solar panel system. The photovoltaic system adds more than 1.24 million kilowatt-hours annually to the facility’s production capability, helping the company avoid 920 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year — equivalent to the carbon sequestration of 250 acres of trees.

Excess solar energy is fed back into the city’s grid, contributing to the local power supply. This mile-stone aligns with Piana’s broader sustainability goals and sets a benchmark for other manufacturers.

“This is an exciting milestone for our ongoing sustainability goals, and it will set a new high bar for all of our manufacturing facilities,” said Andrea Piana, CEO of Piana Technology. “This is the future. You can do it better and do it greener.”

2025 Quarterly Issue 2025