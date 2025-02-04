Nonwovenn Targets 60 Percent Growth In Global Oral Pouch Delivery Sector

SOMERSET, England — February 4, 2024 — Nonwoven fabric-tech company Nonwovenn has announced ambitious plans targeting substantial revenue growth in the oral pouch delivery market, estimated to be worth $5.5 billion globally, with an annual growth rate of 30 percent.

The businesses’ PouchTech division has already seen its market share of fabric supply in this sector grow substantially, and is looking to further expand its reach over the next three years. The ambitious target follows an extensive £13 million business transformation program which has included significant self-funded capex investment in manufacturing, plant and equipment, an end-to-end operational efficiency program and an enhancement in R&D and innovation capability, to enable the servicing of growing order volumes.

Over the last 20 years Nonwovenn has built a world-wide reputation for supplying the finest technical fabrics used in the manufacture of oral pouch products, with the aim of producing the best rapid flavor transfer and oral experience for adult consumers.

Five years ago, the business took a strategic decision to refocus the supply of fabrics for tobacco related products, now focusing on modern oral nicotine pouches supporting smoking cessation and pouches used in the delivery of other stimulants such as caffeine, as well as agents like CBD and nutritional supplements.

Dr Adrian Bisson, head of PouchTech at Nonwovenn, said: “This transformative focus on modern oral pouch technology reflects our commitment to sustainability, harm reduction and meeting the evolving needs of adult consumers. By focusing on rapid flavor release, oral comfort and the highest standards of quality assurance, Nonwovenn is ensuring our products meet the highest standards and deliver superior customer experiences.”

“To ensure our products are safe and of high quality, the materials are independently certified for food contact approval through a world-renowned testing institution. We actually set the standard for modern oral pouches, with many product manufacturers now insisting pouch fabric suppliers meet that same standard and certification.

Nonwovenn chairman, David Lamb added: “We are working towards positioning ourselves as the market leader in this rapidly growing sector. We are not just advancing modern oral alternatives; we are building a pathway to a broader range of products that help reflect our commitment to sustainability, health and harm reduction.

