EDANA’s Innovation Forum 2025: Registration Now Open & Call For Papers Announced!

BRUSSELS, Belgium — February 12, 2025 — The wait is over! EDANA Innovation Forum 2025 is officially open for registration, inviting pioneers from across the nonwovens industry to gather at Station F, Paris, on June 11-12, 2025. Designed as a hub for bold ideas, breakthrough technologies, and fresh perspectives, this event promises an inspiring mix of keynote sessions, interactive discussions, and innovative ideas.

This year’s forum is all about collaboration and cross-industry learning. By bringing together start-ups, researchers, scientists, and business leaders, the event aims to bridge gaps, spark new ideas, and challenge the status quo. Expect engaging workshops, thought-provoking discussions, and real-world case studies that push the boundaries of what’s possible. Whether you’re looking for fresh insights, new partners, or the next big breakthrough, this is where the future of nonwovens takes shape.

To foster an immersive and highly engaging environment for connection, exchange, and collaboration, we are limiting registration—secure your spot in time!

Call for Papers: Share Your Innovations!

Innovation is a condition for business continuity and growth. As such, and as part of the event, EDANA has issued a Call for Papers to welcome best practices and real-life examples for innovating in the nonwoven industry! Presentations should align with one of the three key focus areas:

Materials

Technology

Applications

If you want to participate, you can send your abstract to giovanna.merola@edana.org, by 20th February 2025, with the following information:

A suggested title

3-4 bullet points

Contact details of the speakers

Why should you join?

Unparalleled Networking: Meet industry leaders, researchers, and start-ups at Europe’s biggest start-up hub.

A Platform for Ideas: Showcase groundbreaking projects and exchange insights with decision-makers.

Fresh Perspectives: Get inspired by cross-industry innovations and the latest advancements shaping nonwovens.

With limited spaces available, securing your spot early is essential!

You can register and find all the information on the following page:

https://www.edana.org/events/edana-innovation-forum?utm_source=media&utm_medium=prress%2Brelease&utm_campaign=innovation%2Bforum%2B2025

Posted: February 12, 2025

Source: EDANA