ANDRITZ Airlay Line For Nonwovens Production From Recycled Glass Wool Starts Up At Revibat, France

GRAZ, Austria — February 13, 2025 — International technology group ANDRITZ supplied and recently commissioned a state-of-the-art neXline airlay system for Revibat, France.

This innovative line, inaugurated at the beginning of February, enables the production of building insulation panels from glass wool waste that would otherwise be sent to landfills.

With the new ANDRITZ line, Revibat can now transform complex waste collected in the Paris region into valuable products. The patented process addresses two major challenges: giving a second life to insulation glass wool waste and reducing the carbon footprint across the entire production chain.

The line processes up to 1,500 kg of fiber per hour and is specifically designed to produce a unique nonwoven material, marking a significant step toward a circular economy in the insulation industry.

Nicolas Brousse, CEO of Revibat, states: “Our new ANDRITZ neXline airlay system represents a major milestone in our market as it enables us to start producing building insulation panels from glass wool waste. Our goal is to expand this solution across France, getting as close as possible to the waste and thereby minimizing our carbon footprint. Working with the experts at the ANDRITZ technical center in Cours has been a pleasure and essential for the development of this unique product.”

Revibat specializes in manufacturing construction materials from recycled building waste. Its mission has been to find a viable solution for the recycling of glass wool, a challenge that had previously remained unsolved. With a state-of-the-art laboratory, Revibat processes glass wool waste on an industrial scale, aiming to position itself as a key player in supporting eco-organizations in their efforts to collect, consolidate, and recover building waste and materials.

Posted: February 14, 2025

Source: ANDRITZ AG