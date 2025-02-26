Acme Mills Launches Natura PLA Fabrics

Acme Mills Co., Detroit, has launched Natura, a new line of bio-based polylactic acid (PLA) fabrics designed to replace petroleum-based textiles like polyester, polypropylene and nylon. Made using renewable resources such as corn starch and sugarcane, Natura fabrics are biodegradable under industrial composting conditions and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75 percent compared to traditional plastics.

The product range includes spunbond nonwovens, needled felts, hydroentangled and meltblown textiles, serving industries like food and beverage, automotive, packaging, furniture and healthcare. Supported by a global supply chain across Europe and North America, Natura reflects Acme Mills’ mission to deliver eco-friendly, high-performance textile solutions worldwide.

“Natura is more than just a product line; it’s a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Matt Utley, chief of Strategy at Acme Mills.

2025 Quarterly Issue I