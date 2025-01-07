Mehler Texnologies Plans To Close Down Fulda Plant

WEINHEIM, Germany — January 7, 2025 — Mehler Texnologies, a specialist in coated technical textiles is well known for the high quality of its products. The company needs to adapt to market changes and therefore plans to close down the Fulda plant.

For several years, Mehler Texnologies has been faced by a persistently sluggish market environment. In view of considerable overcapacities within its own production network, the company therefore plans to close its Fulda plant in the course of 2025. On the basis of the current situation, 192 employees will be affected by the decision.

Mehler Texnologies has already notified the responsible employee representative bodies of its plans and socially compatible solutions are being developed in joint discussions. The specific date of the plant closure depends on the outcome of these discussions.

Source: Mehler Texnologies GmbH