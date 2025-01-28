Loomia And AFFOA Collaborate: Introducing The Gentoo Textile Heater-Reliable Performance For Ultra-Cold Environments

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — January 28, 2025 — LOOMIA, a developer of electronic textiles and flexible electronics, and Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA), a non-profit Manufacturing USA Institute driving fabric-based innovation in the United States, are proud to introduce the Gentoo Heater.

Engineered to perform in ultra-cold environments, the Gentoo Flexible Heater is a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU)-based resistive heater that maintains optimal performance even at temperatures as low as -60°C. Designed for seamless integration into textiles, this heater combines comfort, breathability, and stretchability with reliability in extreme conditions. When laminated to a textile, this heating element makes a robust heating fabric.

“Helping LOOMIA and other companies shorten their time to market is the purpose of the Product Accelerator for Functional Fabrics (PAFF) program. Heating technology like the Gentoo Heater will play a major role in the future of high-performance textiles to protect Warfighters and civilians in extreme temperatures,” shared Sasha Stolyarov, AFFOA’s CEO.

LOOMIA and AFFOA have a history of collaborating on innovative textile solutions. In a previous collaboration, they partnered to develop a novel and highly tactile, heated handwear solution designed for both commercial/recreational and military applications. For this project, LOOMIA provided its advanced e-textile technology to be used in a heated glove insert, while AFFOA led customer discovery efforts, producing over 10 prototypes, delivered system architecture designs, and produced an interface control unit.

The Gentoo Heater is an innovative development in textile heating technology, designed to perform in cold environments with temperatures as low as -60°C. Its selective TPU placement allows for breathability when laminated onto knit or woven textiles, while its 4-way stretch capability ensures easy integration into garments, offering both flexibility and comfort. The Gentoo Flexible Heater can also be laminated into trims or fabrics of choice, making it suitable for diverse applications. The Gentoo Flexible Heater has demonstrated consistent performance after 20 wash cycles, with only a ~10 percent resistance change under delicate settings and hang drying. It is robust and highly customizable for various industries, from outdoor gear to specialized applications requiring ultra-cold performance.

LOOMIA and AFFOA will host a webinar this February 19 to introduce the Gentoo Heater. The event will feature LOOMIA’s CEO, Madison Maxey, speaking about the advanced technology behind the Gentoo Flexible Heater. The webinar will also cover data from thermal chamber testing and explore real-world applications in ultra-cold settings.

Posted: January 28, 2025

Source: Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA)