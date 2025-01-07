INDA Opens Registration For IDEA®25: Conference & Exhibition to Focus on Advancing Sustainability in Nonwovens 

CARY, N.C. — January 7, 2025 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, today announced that registration is open for the IDEA®25 International Conference and Exhibition on April 29-May 1, 2025, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Florida.

For the first time at IDEA, the two-day conference will be dedicated exclusively to sustainability, recognizing its critical importance to the nonwovens industry. The conference will bring together C-suite leaders, business development professionals, sustainability managers, product developers, regulatory teams, sales, and marketing to advance “Nonwovens for a Healthier Planet.”

The regional market overviews and company presentations that have previously been part of the conference program will be moved to the exhibition portion of IDEA, which will spotlight product innovations and solutions from leading companies across the industry.

“Industry leaders will convene at IDEA25 to share knowledge and insights that will propel the sustainability movement within the nonwovens sector,” said Dr. Matt O’Sickey, INDA’s director of Education & Technical Affairs. “We are excited to provide a collaborative platform where innovation meets environmental responsibility, ensuring the health of our planet and the future of our industry.”

Among the topics industry experts will explore in presentations and panel discussions at IDEA25 are:

Regulations: Upcoming regulations in the U.S., European Union (EU), and the United Nations impacting sustainability efforts

Product and Process Innovations: Sourcing sustainable materials featuring natural fibers, advances in biodegradability and compostability, and fiber-to-nonwoven recycling and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) initiatives

Circular Economy and Bio-Materials: Responsible sourcing, innovations in sustainability, and end-of-life solutions that reduce waste and lower energy consumption, leading to significant cost and resource savings

Details regarding the presenters and abstracts for the conference will be announced in the coming weeks.

IDEA25 Highlights

The IDEA® Achievement Awards, in partnership with Nonwovens Industry magazine, will be presented based on the results of online voting in six categories, including sustainability achievement.

The event will kick off on April 28th with training courses covering the essentials of nonwovens and market-focused areas, including a Nonwovens 101 short course on manufacturing nonwovens and advanced sessions on technical design and performance in baby and adult care absorbent systems, wet wipes, period products, and filter media training.

In conjunction with IDEA25, INDA also announced registration has opened for FiltXPO™ 2025, the International Filtration Conference and Exhibition, on April 29-May 1, 2025, at the Miami Beach Convention Center. For updates on both events, visit the INDA website https://www.inda.org/

Posted: January 7, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry