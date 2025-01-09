Built For The Open Waters: Highly Water-Repellent Sunbrella Plus® Collection Expands With New Colors

BURLINGTON, N.C. — January 7, 2025 — Sunbrella announces the expansion of its Sunbrella Plus® marine shade offering to include 17 total color selections. Sunbrella Plus features the benefits all Sunbrella fabrics are known for, including superior UV protection, weather-resistance and durability, while delivering enhanced water repellency thanks to its high-performing undercoating. The result is a highly versatile fabric that’s suitable for a variety of marine shade applications, including bimini tops, dodgers, protective covers and beyond.

“When you’re on the water, performance may reign supreme, but design takes the boating experience to a new level,” said Kate Carter, vice president and general manager of shade and marine at Sunbrella. “By broadening the color range of our Sunbrella Plus collection, we hope to give fabricators an enhanced toolkit for their marine boat top projects with fabrics that will thrive on the water time and time again.”

Sunbrella Plus maintains the elevated look of traditional Sunbrella canvas backed by an additional undercoating for enhanced water repellency. It’s the perfect solution for marine applications that require enhanced water repellency against sprays or weather without compromising on breathability and performance. Sunbrella Plus delivers superior UV protection that’s recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation as part of a complete sun protection regimen, and its non-PFAS formula is compliant with all state PFAS regulations. When combined with the most comprehensive five-year warranty* in the industry, Sunbrella Plus is designed to be the perfect companion on the water.

In addition to its expanded range of colors designed to coordinate with popular boat palettes, Sunbrella Plus provides powerful protection against staining and fading, so colors look their best for the long haul. The collection also delivers superior resistance to mold, mildew and dirt, and it is bleach-cleanable for worry-free maintenance.

For more information on Sunbrella Plus, visit www.Sunbrella.com.

Posted: January 9, 2025

Source: Sunbrella / Glen Raven Inc