Myant And Coapt Partner To Transform Assistive Technology And Pain Management With Textile-Based Neural Interfaces

TORONTO — December 5, 2024 — Myant Corp., a pioneer in textile computing for healthcare, and Coapt, a supplier of neural interface technology, announced a collaboration aimed at transforming the assistive technology landscape. The partnership will focus on developing and commercializing textile-based electromyography (EMG) interfaces, enhancing the way prosthetic limbs and related therapeutic devices interact with the human body.

In merging Coapt’s cutting-edge EMG intent decoder control systems with Myant’s advanced textile technologies, this collaboration seeks to bring forward new products that will provide more comfort, precision, and control for individuals using assistive devices such as prosthetic limbs. Products born from this partnership may open new pathways for therapies that target phantom limb pain and biofeedback-based solutions, further advancing Myant’s mission to improve life and everyday experiences for those with unique needs.

“Myant and Coapt share a vision of improving quality of life through seamless integration between technology and the human body,” said Tony Chahine, CEO at Myant. “This collaboration will push the boundaries of what is possible in prosthetics and rehabilitation.”

Myant and Coapt’s roadmap for future innovation in assistive technology includes the exploration of virtual and augmented reality applications for medical therapies. This venture will also include funded research and clinical trials to explore the broader implications of their combined technologies for patients worldwide.

“Together, Coapt and Myant are creating a future where assistive technology not only helps people regain function, but also improves their overall comfort and autonomy,” added Blair Lock, CEO at Coapt.

Myant is excited to showcase its latest innovations at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 7-10, 2024 in Las Vegas, USA. Through live demos with Coapt, Myant aims to accelerate the adoption of next-generation assistive technologies and foster meaningful connections with the global healthcare community.

Posted: December 5, 2024

Source: Myant / Coapt