Heytex Group Core Business Now Part Of Freudenberg 

WEINHEIM, Germany — December 11, 2024 — The antitrust authorities in Germany, Austria and Poland have approved the acquisition of Heytex core business by Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding GmbH, the parent company of Mehler Texnologies. Heytex core business with three production locations (in Germany and China) and all headquarter-related functions will therefore become part of the newly-formed specialist for coated technical textiles.

“We are delighted that Heytex has become part of Freudenberg Performance Materials. This lays the foundation for the two strong brands Mehler Texnologies and Heytex to grow together for the benefit of customers,” Dr. Andreas Raps, CEO of Freudenberg Performance Materials and Member of the Freudenberg Group Executive Council, commented. He went on to say: “Mehler Texnologies and Heytex will make up the newly-formed Coated Technical Textiles Division at Freudenberg Performance Materials. Hans-Dieter Kohake, former CEO of the Heytex Group, will contribute Heytex’s expertise to the management team. As Senior Vice President, Dr. Henk R. Randau will lead the business going forward.”

With this merger, Mehler Texnologies and Heytex are expanding their technology platform and their global market presence, and increasing their R&D capacities. This will generate additional leverage for the development of innovative solutions for their joint customers.

Heytex operates worldwide and is a perfect match for Freudenberg Performance Materials, because its success is based on foundations such as innovation, customer orientation and outstanding quality. The Bramsche, Neugersdorf and Zhangjiagang sites will play a key role in the future direction of the technical textiles business at Freudenberg Performance Materials due to their good investment status and the expected synergies.

Posted: December 11, 2024

Source: Freudenberg Performance Materials