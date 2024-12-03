EDANA Announces FILTREX™ 2025: Premier Filtration Conference And Exhibition In Vienna

BRUSSELS — December 3, 2024 — EDANA, a global association serving the nonwovens and related industries, is pleased to announce the upcoming FILTREX™ 2025 conference and tabletop exhibition. This premier event for filtration professionals will take place on March 25-26, 2025 at the Hilton Waterfront Hotel in Vienna, Austria.

FILTREX Europe serves as a pivotal platform, bringing together experts, technical specialists, and industry leaders from across the filtration supply chain. The two-day conference will focus on technological and sustainability innovations, aiming to enhance media and filter performance and highlight their role in reducing emissions. Attendees can look forward to a comprehensive program featuring presentations on the latest market trends, innovative filter materials, advancements in media design, and developments in air and liquid filtration.

The event will feature two renowned keynote speakers: Dr.-Ing. Frank Möbius, Senior Innovation Advisor at UnternehmerTUM, and Former Head of Technology Management and Forecast at BMW Group, sharing insights on open innovation, and Dr. Pero Mićić, Founder and CEO of FutureManagementGroup AG, discussing strategies to future-proof businesses.

Additionally, key industry leaders in the filtration industry from Ahlstrom, Freudenberg, and Hollingsworth & Vose will introduce pivotal topics during the roundtable discussions. Attendees will benefit from five focused sessions covering Trends and Technologies, Standards and Testing, Media Innovation, Sustainability, and PFAS-free advancements.

In conjunction with the conference, a tabletop exhibition will showcase cutting-edge products and services, providing delegates with valuable networking opportunities. The event will also feature the esteemed 4th edition of the FILTREX Innovation Award, recognizing outstanding achievements in nonwoven-based filtration products. Last edition, HycuTEC (inline charging technology) by Oerlikon Nonwoven, won the coveted prize after receiving over one third of the votes. Companies interested in participating in the award competition are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria and submit their applications accordingly.

Registration for FILTREX Europe 2025 is now open. Delegates are encouraged to secure their tabletop spots promptly, as availability will be limited. For detailed information on registration fees, exhibition opportunities, and sponsorship packages, please visit the official event page.

Join us in Vienna to connect with industry peers, gain insights into the latest filtration technologies, and contribute to the advancement of sustainable practices within the filtration sector!

Posted: December 3, 2024

Source: The European Disposables and Nonwovens Association (EDANA)