Bally Ribbon Mills Highlights Broad Product Line Of Medical Textiles And Fabrics

BALLY, Pa. — December 13, 2024 — Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), an industry designer, developwr, and manufacturer of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics, highlights its broad product line of medical textiles and fabrics ideal for use in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and dental prosthetic applications.

Tubular prosthesis of medical textiles can become one with the repaired vessel over time and can provide less invasive options than operations like open heart surgery. BRM’s woven seamless tubular materials for stent and knitted grafts offer solutions for aortic repair and endoluminal devices. Other BRM cardiovascular textiles facilitate Trans Aortic Valve Replacement and Aseptal Defect repair.

BRM’s medical textiles also include woven tapes and webbing in flat fabrics, or straight or bifurcated tubular structures. Monofilament materials used in blood filtration, aspirating devices, and bone marrow transplants are also available. For materials used in the manufacture of dental prosthetic devices, BRM offers braided composite substrates.

BRM works closely with major manufacturers to help support medical device development due to its capability to go from prototype into full-scale production.

BRM manufactures medical textiles in a certified clean room to ensure cleanliness and quality and maintains the rigorous ISO 13485:2016 certification for the design and manufacture of medical devices. Additionally, medical textiles engineers, prototype weavers, and braiders at BRM work on a confidential basis to protect the intellectual property of customers.

Posted: December 13, 2024

Source: Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM)