Herculite Products, Inc. Has Been Recognized As One Of The Best Places To Work In Pennsylvania

EMIGSVILLE, PA — November 11, 2024 — Herculite Products Inc., an innovator and manufacturer of high-performance and custom fabrics, is pleased to announce that the Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business have selected it as one of the Best Places to Work in PA for 2024.

This is the second year in a row that Herculite has been named one of the Best Places to Work in PA, which identifies, recognizes, and honors the best places of employment in Pennsylvania. Companies are ranked based on evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics and an employee survey measuring the employee experience.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in PA,” said Vice President of Human Resources Pamela Funk. “This award reflects our commitment to creating a positive, inclusive, and empowering environment for our associates. We believe that when we invest in our people, we create a workplace that not only drives innovation and success but also fosters a culture of collaboration, respect, and growth. We owe this achievement to our team of associates, whose hard work and commitment make this recognition possible. Together, we will continue to create a culture where everyone can succeed and find fulfillment in their careers.”

Herculite President and CEO Peter McKernan added, “I would like to congratulate all our associates for making this possible. It is a privilege to lead such a dedicated team.”

“This year’s Best Places to Work in PA have established a positive environment for innovative teams to thrive. These organizations put their employees first by innovating new benefits and programs,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business. “We are pleased to join with the Best Companies Group to recognize this year’s winners.”

Posted: November 11, 2024

Source: Herculite Products Inc.