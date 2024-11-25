Bally Ribbon Mills Highlights Nylon Webbing Product Line for Straps, Tapes, and Belts

BALLY, Pa. — November 25, 2024 — Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), an industry supplier of the design, development, and manufacture of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics, highlights its versatile nylon webbing product line for straps, tapes, and belts. Renowned for its exceptional strength, durability, and adaptability, this nylon webbing is ideal for a wide range of applications across various industries. BRM offers several nylon webbing options, including shoulder straps, harness webbing, chin straps, helmet suspension, binding tapes, lap belts, and shock-absorbing webbing.

BRM’s nylon webbing exhibits exceptional properties, making it a preferred choice for demanding environments. With outstanding toughness and the ability to elongate under load, this webbing excels in energy absorption, making it particularly suitable for safety harnesses and load-bearing straps. The hygroscopic nature of the material allows it to manage moisture effectively while maintaining structural integrity and performance.

Manufactured through advanced processes, BRM’s nylon webbing features a unique chemical structure that imparts superior flexibility and resilience. This ensures the webbing can withstand significant stress and strain without compromising its shape or functionality, even after repeated use.

The nylon webbing’s exceptional abrasion resistance guarantees longevity, making it a cost-effective solution for applications requiring durability. Its quick-drying properties and resistance to insects and microbes further enhance its suitability for outdoor and rugged settings.

The technical specifications of the nylon webbing underscore its superior quality. With a tenacity ranging from 4.0 to 7.2 g/denier and elongation at break between 17 percent and 45 percent, the product provides an optimal balance of strength and flexibility. Its low shrinkage rate and high melting point further contribute to its reliability in challenging conditions.

Posted: November 25, 2024

Source: Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM)