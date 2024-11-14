Apex Mills Appoints Martha Miller Hopkins To Business Development Team

INWOOD, NY — November 15, 2024 — Apex Mills, the premier manufacturer of specialty USA-made industrial textiles, announces Martha Miller Hopkins’ appointment to its business development team.

In her new role, Miller Hopkins will drive the continued growth of warp, circular knits, stretch, 3D spacer fabrics, and enhanced finishes and treatments within the activewear, shapewear, industrial, military, and other textile markets.

Her professional career includes executive and director positions at Guilford Mills, Triangle Automotive Components, and APJeT, Inc., with responsibilities focused on sales, marketing, and business development with manufacturers, brands, and retailers.

“It is an exciting time for Martha to join our team, said Jonathan Kurz, CEO, and president of Apex Mills. “Martha will be a strong asset to our customers seeking innovative textile solutions in the activewear and shapewear markets. Her textile knowledge and sales skills will advance our collaborative role within our management teams.”

“I am excited to be joining such an innovative company and looking forward to contributing to Apex Mills’ continued success,” Miller Hopkins said.

Miller Hopkins holds a Bachelor of Science in Textile Engineering from North Carolina State University.

Source: Apex Mills