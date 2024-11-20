Announcing The World’s First Post-Surgical Compression Garments With Infused Pain Relief Ingredients

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. and CONOVER, N.C. — November 20, 2024 — Clothing 2.0, a company that delivers doses of a natural, pain-relieving active ingredient through clothing, and The Marena Group LLC, a provider of medical-grade post-surgical compression garments, announce their alliance to bring groundbreaking innovation to assist patients undergoing invasive and minimally-invasive aesthetic and plastic surgery procedures.

This partnership creates the world’s first line of post-surgical garments infused with consistent over-the-counter pain-relieving active ingredients. They give clinicians and patients enhanced control of the post-surgical recovery process simply by wearing them. The garments are reusable and laundry-safe.

Dale Clendon, CEO of the Marena Group, said, “This exciting partnership represents our ongoing commitment to enhance the recovery experience of patients by offering unique products that feature the convergence of textiles and natural, active ingredients infused into the fabric. We have always been patient-centric, and we remain focused on exploring innovative ways to improve patients’ post-operative experience through highly differentiated products.”

“This exclusive global alliance with Clothing 2.0 enables Marena to safely deliver active, natural ingredients to the body via skin contact in our high-quality Marena Recovery garments. Marena has been known as the innovators in the space, and this revolutionary technology enables us to leap into the future” added Colin Marafko, Chief Commercial Officer at Marena.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership. It’s simple: the biggest problem in modern health and wellness is user compliance, which is especially prevalent following invasive and non-invasive aesthetic and sculpting procedures. It is often a challenge for patients to apply topical creams and consistently wearing compression. Adding pain-relieving natural ingredients directly into garments is a game changer for patients, care givers and, above all, recovery outcomes”, said Jordan Schindler, CEO and founder of Clothing 2.0. “It’s time we all leave 1.0 post-surgical recovery behind.”

Source: The Marena Group