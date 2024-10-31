Technical Nonwoven Manufacturer Bondex Expands South Carolina Operations With $18.8 million investment

COLUMBIA, S.C. — October 29, 2024 — Bondex, a technical nonwoven manufacturer, announced it is expanding its Edgefield County operations. The company’s $18.8 million investment will create 13 new jobs.

Part of Andrew Industries Limited, Bondex is an innovative nonwovens and specialty roll goods manufacturer founded in 1997. The company’s products serve growing demand across various markets, including filtration, automotive, laundry felt and more, for customers globally.

The expansion includes a new needlepunch line and increased production capacity for Bondex’s facility located at 2 Maxwell Drive in Trenton.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the Bondex team should visit the company’s careers page.

“At Bondex, we are proud to deepen our roots in Edgefield County with this expansion. This investment is a testament to our team’s dedication to innovation and to the growing demand for our high-quality products. Our reputation in the area as a great place to work is something we take seriously, and we’re excited to continue building that legacy by creating new opportunities for growth and employment. We look forward to advancing both our capabilities and the local community as we grow in South Carolina.” -Bondex President Brian Little

“Whenever a company decides to expand within our borders, it is a win for South Carolina. We celebrate Bondex’s investment in Edgefield County and applaud its continued commitment to doing business in our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Bondex’s expansion announcement showcases South Carolina’s commitment to supporting our existing companies. Congratulations to Bondex and Edgefield County on this $18.8 million investment that will create new job opportunities in the local community.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Edgefield County Council has worked tirelessly to ensure industry can be successful. Bondex has had several expansions over the last 10 years. This latest expansion is confirmation that they have been profitable and county council’s work is bearing fruit. Congratulations to Bondex and may they continue to be successful.” -Edgefield County Council Chairman Dean Campbell

“Bondex and Edgefield County have had a great relationship for many years. This expansion signifies they make a quality product that is sought after. We are excited about this and are glad we were able to help this expansion become a reality.” -Western SC Economic Development Partnership Chairman Gary Stooksbury

Fast Facts

Bondex is expanding its operations in Edgefield County, South Carolina.

The company’s $18.8 million investment will create 13 new jobs.

Bondex is a leader in technical nonwoven manufacturing.

The company is located at 2 Maxwell Drive in Trenton, S.C.

Individuals interested in joining the Bondex team should visit the company’s careers page.

Posted: October 31, 2024

Source: Office of the Governor of South Carolina